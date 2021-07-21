Keeping our word and fulfilling promises, we make is not as easy as it first sounds. Life can get complicated, and making good on our promises, whether in business, as an employee, customer, or family member, sometimes presents a real challenge.
I’ll have to admit across the years, from time to time, whether unknowingly or just because I was too overcommitted, I have let things slip. I know I need to work harder to keep my promises.
Today we are increasingly hearing about how people make appointments for job interviews and don’t even show up. Promises are made for products and services, but some unethical businesses do not care about taking care of the customers once the sale is made.
Or family members or friends renege on their word. The good news (sadly so) is those who kept their promises can quickly rise to a place of prominence in the market.
Storyteller and the popular host Mike Rowe, of “Dirty Jobs” fame, in his entertaining new book “That’s the way I heard it,” tells a compelling story about a man named Al. Al in the 1950s and 1960s was one of those character actors that appeared in various roles in movies that featured such famous and well recognized stars as Gary Cooper, Kirk Douglas, Rod Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Robert Wagner, Bob Hope and many more.
When people would run into him, they would say, “You look familiar to me.” Al would then ask if they liked the movies and go through a litany of movies he had been in, but still, most people could not really place him.
Al was filming yet another movie out in St. George, Utah, seven hours by car from Los Angles. But he did not have a car. The filming had been arduous and slow and went past 6:30 p.m.
He had promised to be back in Burbank the following day by 9 a.m. for an audition in the role of Jonas Grumby for a new CBS TV show. There really was no good way to get there. But since he gave his word even though he thought there was little chance of him getting the role, he made an extraordinary effort to get there.
First, Al rode a horse for five miles to the nearest highway, stuck out his thumb, and after two hours an 18-wheeler stopped and picked him up. The driver said he sure did look familiar, but could not place him.
The trucker dropped him off at the Las Vegas airport, but he missed the last flight to LA so he had to sleep at the airport. Al got up the following day very early, caught the first flight into LA, caught a taxi to the studio, and walked in 2 minutes before 9 a.m.
Presumably, when he explained to the producers his just-in-time arrival, they were rather stunned. Al told them, “A promise made is a debt unpaid.”
The promise he had made to his wife and four kids was to adequately support them. He walked in and did the audition for the casting crew and a skinny kid with a funny hat – Bob Denver.
Al just looked like the bumbling, awkward character of a Jonas Grumby. So is the story of this unknown character actor — Alan Hale Jr. To this day, he is known worldwide as The Skipper, who went for a “three-hour tour.” Ever since has been marooned in the hearts of people all around the globe after five decades of syndication.
A promise made is a debt unpaid. I suppose if that is true, all of us are debtors, and maybe the next time we recite the Lord’s Prayer and come to the part “forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors,” it will have new meaning.
Our goal is to work much harder to fulfill our promises. Let me suggest four simple ways we can improve our report card on promise-keeping.
First, think carefully about the commitments we make. Sometimes the best way to keep a promise is to say no to something we really cannot fulfill. On the other hand, saying yes, even if it will cost us something in terms of time and treasure, will result in a debt paid.
Secondly, write down those commitments. I remember one day being in a meeting with a high-level executive. We were talking about an issue that involved him doing something on my behalf. He immediately made a note of the promise in his day timer.
I must admit, I try to keep too many mental notes, but with the advent of smartphones and voice notepads, they are an excellent way to record our promises.
Third, there are times that rather than put a promise on a “to-do list,” just go ahead and do it immediately. One rule of thumb is if it will take less than five minutes and is possible, just go ahead and do right away.
I have often written about the late Florida State professor Dr. Bill Anthony, my major professor, dissertation chairman, mentor and friend. Bill was really good at this. He was so well known and respected around the University. So often when I talked to him about something that needed to be done, he would immediately pick up the phone and make the call rather than putting it on his to-do list.
Across the years, this lesson has not been lost on me. Bill, being an eminent professor, author of more than a dozen books and hundreds of articles, when I would email him from Olivet, I would usually get a response with 2-3 hours, not 2 to 3 days, 2 to 3 weeks, or never. He lived his life as a person who delivered.
Fourth, and this seems like a little one, but how many times have you said to a friend, co-worker, or relative we will have to have lunch sometime soon? Days, weeks, months and even years go by and nothing happens. One way to deal with this is to put it on your “to-do” list and call one of these people every week or so and make it happen.
Remember we all are debtors, and fulfilling our promises pays our debts supremely and builds our wealth of reputation and friendship.