As a leadership and ethics professor, I have witnessed many mismanagement techniques, communication inconsistencies and a lack of direction and purpose for the organization’s vision, mission and goals. Too many leaders often resort to contrived popularism procedures and “feel good” strategies that relegate their authority to brazenly impudent employees to minimize organizational conflict between management and their direct reports.

While on the surface, these simmering tactics may initially reduce organizational friction, they only exacerbate the problem with a series of subcultures that ensconce discord and toxicity and spread throughout the organization.

Illuminating the issues of diamond-level leadership, Lao Tsu defined the hallmark issue of exceptional leaders by unequivocally stating, “A leader is best when people barely know they exist. When their work is done, and their aim fulfilled, they will say: We did it ourselves.”

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu

