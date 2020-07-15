Editors note: Dr. Michael Burke is a guest co-writer and occasionally will be a monthly contributor to this column.
As leaders we are continually evaluating “value” in the organization. Organizational culture guru Dr. Edgar Schein’s constant refrain is “We value what we reward.”
As such, it becomes incumbent not only to understand the inherent meaning of value but to reward and reinforce the values we hold dear in the organizational structure and our personal lives. One of my favorite quotes regarding value from an unknown author, “There is a difference between being liked and valued. Many people like you. Not many people value you. Be valued.”
Faced with this evidence Burke offers a compelling narrative on value below.
Have you ever noticed how often the word “value” makes an appearance in our daily lives? I challenge you to go to the local supermarket and note how ubiquitous the word value is in that context.
You will undoubtedly notice phrases imprinted on a wide variety of products such as: “great value,” “extra value,” and “best value.” I usually chuckle to myself and rhetorically say, “If that’s the best value, does that mean the rest of the products on the shelf are garbage or a rip-off for consumers?”
Who assigns these nebulous and subjective monikers? To me, in both business and professional contexts and in my personal life, I find myself searching for and offering goods and services that are of “value” to the client in the broadest terms.
If I find value, I tend to reciprocate in the sense of becoming a repeat customer or as a business owner in maintaining that high quality of product and service that entices customers to come back. The natural progression of this discussion becomes, what is value, and how can we offer that to our customers?
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary provides eight different definitions of the noun value. Perhaps that is why it is challenging to describe and pin down a clear meaning because the word is chameleonic by nature, and thus, it is given its true meaning by the eye of the beholder.
It’s a subjective term that forces us into a gray area that leaves room for negotiation. Fortunately for those involved in a business, negotiation is often utilized as a room for profit, building and enhancing relationships and growing the operation.
However, for our purposes let us focus on a combination of two of the eight definitions. Value is “a fair return or equivalent in goods, services or money for something exchanged” and something’s “relative worth, utility or importance” as defined by Webster. When you approach this term in these two ways, you can begin to see how the word “value” guides our behavior.
Whether it’s finding the best deal on a large purchase such as a car or residential property, or saving a few dollars in the weekly grocery budget, the need for value influences how we behave in many situations.
Concerning large purchases and the concept of value, I clearly recall how the perception of value and eventually, the diminishing return of that value led me to alter my behavior as a consumer. In 2002, I was in the market for a new car. I wanted a vehicle that was flashy, elegant, sophisticated and ostentatious.
I had my heart set on purchasing a foreign car and paid visits to the local European and Japanese luxury auto dealers. Every dealership was different, and after test driving them all, each model had its plusses and minuses. I was searching for the best value in terms of safety, price, options and the customer experience.
Eventually, I decided on a German vehicle. The price was right, the technology futuristic, and it drove like a dream. I was a delighted customer at first; however, that changed over time. After each visit to the dealership for service, my relationship with them began to sour.
I felt the prices for routine maintenance were extraordinarily high, and its unwillingness to offer a loaner car during longer service appointments was irritating. I did not appreciate waiting hours at the dealership and then paying high prices for that privilege.
I knew I needed to make a change because the money I had spent on my vehicle and the subsequent six years of ownership became less of a “deal” as time went on. Simply put, the value was not there anymore.
In 2008 when it was time for a new vehicle, I knew I wanted to purchase another identical make and model, but I decided to go to another dealership. Although my current model had risen by $8,000 since 2002, I knew it was worth it.
I perceived that that model had value and loved driving it. The higher price came with a less well-equipped options package, but that was a sacrifice I was willing to make. The new dealership offered the customer service experience that I wanted, namely upfront pricing, they remembered me from previous visits and provided loaner vehicles.
I was happy to trade some bells and whistles for a better customer experience. You see, I decided to go elsewhere when I felt that I was not “valued” appropriately and found a business that did.
As business owners and managers, we must all keep in mind the need to provide value. How can we treat the customer right so that they become regular customers? By maximizing the experience and combining it with the best price for both parties, we can create a mutual sense of value that keeps the customers coming back and our companies growing.
In the final analysis, value is an essential concept in negotiations with others, and more importantly, by understanding and articulating your values and understanding the values of others, you can have successful and productive interactions. We will explore this idea further in upcoming articles in this series.
