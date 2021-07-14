We live in a culture of political correctness. We are inundated by the national media, Hollywood elites, and leftist politicians who castigate disparate views. More importantly, these ideologues purport that we cannot express our ideas if it offends someone’s opinions or political ideologies.
However, these pundits and liberal politicians have no problem offering disparaging remarks to those whose beliefs do not align with their socialist agenda. The potency of these beliefs, however repulsive, is accentuated by the fact that countless U.S. military personnel have sacrificed their lives in the continued pursuit of living in a free country where everyone has a right to their religious and political beliefs, as well as their First Amendment right to freedom of speech.
It has often been said that “Some people want it to happen, some wish it to happen, and others make it happen.”
We hear the clarion call for change. But whose change are we moving toward in these challenging times? As I have written before, the elected leaders represent our views and interests, not their own narcissistic and self-absorbed political agenda that advances their interests over those of the electorate.
Abrogating our rights is diametrically opposed to the ethical, spiritual, and moral ethos our country was founded. Ethical leadership is needed now more than ever. Advancing this dictum, Mac Anderson unequivocally said, “Great leadership starts with a willing heart, a positive attitude, and a desire to make a difference.”
It is from this perspective in which a prosaic objective of positive leadership emanates. Navigating these affirmative leadership strategies, Kim Cameron wrote an interesting article titled “The Four Pillars of Positive Leadership.” I will highlight Cameron’s four indispensable canons and offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Fostering a positive work climate: (A culture of positivity in the organization includes compassion, forgiveness, and the ability to express gratitude with your peers and direct reports. Organizational leadership research results indicate a correlation between respectful and supportive relationships with positive organizational performance. High-performing organizations are centered on a demonstrative environment, which includes open and honest communication, making mistakes and using them as crucible learning moments, and implementing and sustaining relationships through Emotional Intelligence.
2. Promoting a positive relationship among members: Cameron asserted that empirical evidence suggests that experiencing positive interpersonal relationships produce an array of positive physiological, mental, social, and emotional benefits for individuals and elevated performance for organizations. (Essential in the formation of positive relationships (EI), additional factors include developing and managing positive energy networks, as well as, capitalizing on employee’s strengths and their critical attributes. As the old saying goes, “To be enthusiastic, you must act enthusiastic.” Positivity breeds positivity, and the organization thrives on interpersonal relationships, collaboration, and cooperation.)
3. Advocating positive communication: (The essence of organizational excellence is predicated on precise feedback and supportive communication that augments the corporate vision with the mission of the organization. Appropriate feedback that is value-driven enhances the team’s strengths while minimizing the effects of negative criticism, thus, propels the success of the team and the organization.
Concurrent with appropriate feedback strategies, supportive communication tactics ride in tandem with congruent, descriptive, and problem-centered statements, which when they are applied correctly, enrich the feedback loops of trust and supportive relationships. Finally, positive communication fortifies positive energy and positive regard for the individual and team, thereby increasing the team’s organizational effectiveness.)
4. Stimulating a positive meaning in the workplace: (Diamond-level leaders must identify the positive impact that the work produces on the well-being of the team and its meaningfulness within the organization. The meaningfulness of work is equated with the positive impact felt by the workers multiplied by the workers’ desire to share its effect with others in the organization. The result is based on virtues [serving a higher purpose] and a legacy of leaving service to others complimented by creating a culture of community with a multiplicity of trust, learning, high-quality connections, increased performance, and sustainable relationships.)
As further evidenced by the tenets of positive leadership, an unknown author articulated, “Leaders instill in their people a hope for success and a belief in themselves. Positive leaders empower people to accomplish their goals.”
Similarly, Jon Gordon asserted, “Positive leaders do not lead in a tranquil sea of positivity but through storms of positivity and negativity. That is why optimism and belief are essential.”
In the final analysis, leadership is more of an art than a science. Diamond-level leaders are ever vigilant to recognize problems and obstacles while focusing their attention on engendering that which is uplifting and honorable in the organization. Utilizing the four pillars of positivity illustrated above by Cameron, we can cultivate human flourishing and exceptionally high levels of positive performance.
These leadership protocols can escalate your culture from one of negativity to positivity. Recalling the maximum of letting your smile be your umbrella on a rainy day: Turn the rain of negativity into one of sunshine and positivity and watch your organization flourish.