Recently, I was involved in several conversations regarding leadership failure, and more importantly, a leader not recognizing that they are in a failure mode. Often leaders exert control or influence and relegate others into completing tasks, and then admonishing others for not fulfilling the intended or desired outcome.
However, direct reports are often giving conflicting agendas, lack of direction or miscommunication. Leaders are responsible for clear and concise communication with their direct reports to ensure they understand what is being asked of them.
Aside from the practical implications of this phenomenon, leaders rarely look inward and blame others for their lack of leadership abilities. It is always someone else’s fault.
A compelling article was written by Annette Towler titled “Leadership derailment and incompetence: How to avoid leadership failure,” which addressed this very issue. I will highlight the salient points of Towler’s article and then make my comments in parenthesis on how to add this to your leadership domain.
To this day, leadership researchers have focused on the dark side of leadership, which includes leadership incompetence and have identified key personality traits with narcissism, hubris, and Machiavellianism posited as three core dark traits. Other researchers have found incompetent leaders share traits that tend to be excitable, skeptical, cautious, reserved, leisurely, bold, colorful, imaginative, diligent and dutiful.
It is apparent that several adjectives may describe an ineffectual leader, but this list is not conclusive nor exhaustive. However, the proof is in the pudding as these incompetent leaders share one main personality trait: They are ineffectual.
As such, leadership failure often undermines organizational performance. It becomes a systemic problem when leadership failure occurs, and compounding issues begin to cascade and the organization plummets into an eventual demise. The following components emerge from a leadership failure: decline in job satisfaction, increase of psychological stress, toxic organizational culture, increase in unethical behaviors and decreased motivation.
Altogether, these systematic identifiers begin to emerge, and failed leadership strategies are at the core of this disease. Rather than treating the symptoms, leaders need to reflect on what are causing these problems and then take steps to remedy them before they are too late.
It is noteworthy not only to identify failed leadership, but how does the organization minimize leadership failure, derailment, and incompetence? Towler offers the following dictums below to help minimize these destructive leaders in the organization:
1. Avoid locked thinking and seek feedback. (Relax and take a step back. Organize, strategize and then implement workable solutions based on appropriate feedback from peers and direct reports.)
2. Avoid core negative personality traits. (Leaders who possess negative core personality traits such as hubris, narcissism, and Machiavellianism. Leaders who exhibit these tendencies are destructive to the organization and cause increased chaos. Organizations are therefore tasked with minimizing these destructive traits in leadership to prevent leadership failure.)
3. Train future leaders to be aware of negative qualities. (To prevent organizational chaos and leadership failure it is incumbent that organizational leaders minimize and screen out potential leaders that show hostility, neuroticism, and anxiety as these are precursors for potential failed leadership.)
4. Select and promote right leaders. (Utilize human resource professionals that can identify potential negative leaders and their destructive traits. Engage in role-playing and critical thinking scenarios with time deadlines to flush out potential leader’s default personality traits.)
5. Provide help for destructive leaders. (While your organization may have identified destructive leaders who exhibit rage, alienation and grandiosity, professional counseling or treatment may be required to minimize their destructive tendencies in the organization.)
6. Foster openness, transparency, and candor. (Organizational communication is based on openness, transparency and candor. Truth suppression is never an ideal state and only festers and promotes more organizational decline. The key issue is to enhance organizational ethics and competence to achieve the organizational purpose.)
7. Hold leaders accountable for their actions. Researchers have demonstrated that many times when leaders are indecisive, it is because they are not held accountable for their actions so enabling a transparent climate is important.
Leadership derailment often occurs because there is a disconnect between the skills and competencies of the leaders and the requirement of the new job responsibilities. (Organizations need to have strategies in place to foster education, learning and dealing with indecision. The inability of a leader to make an uninformed or careless decision can derail the organization.)
Finally, Towler offers three key takeaways regarding leadership derailment:
1. Incompetent leaders tend to blow up, show off, or conform under pressure.
2. Narcissism, hubris and Machiavellianism are three core traits associated with incompetent leadership.
3. Strategies to address incompetent and derailed leadership include selection, screening or leadership interventions.
In the final analysis, destructive leaders who are either incompetent or exhibit negative traits, often not only destroy their direct reports but create a toxic environment that destroys the organization as well. Donavan Nelson Butler said, “A leader who allows their subordinates to suffer as proof of who is the boss likely quenches their thirst with saltwater from a rusted canteen.”
Therefore, if you are faced with a toxic leader and the organization embraces that behavior, it may be time for you to move on and find a less destructive environment to work. Life is too short to work with toxic leaders who make you drink saltwater to quench your thirst from a rusted canteen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!