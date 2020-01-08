Albert Einstein was purported to have said the very definition of insanity is “Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
Like many such quotes, according to Business Insider, Einstein never said it. The same thing happened with quotes from Mark Twain. Regardless of the source, the phrase it is widely cited by politicians, motivational speakers and the general public. They argue that something must change in order to fix something, stop something or move forward.
While there is an element of truth, here is where one of my favorite time- tested “theories” comes into play. Contingency theory makes a strong and compelling case that very few prescriptions are 100 percent true all the time and circumstances. Whether you are managing people, raising kids, creating a new product, what you do “all depends” on the situation and many, many variables.
In 2020, I might yet again prove my mother right, when as a young boy she would at times called me a “contrary Joe!” It is was not meant as a compliment and she was right. But as we get older and our education actually “takes” it pays for us to use critical thinking and have a sense of skepticism.
So, what about doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result? In fact, it is called “persistence.” According to contingency theory, when and where we continue and when we quit is tied to the circumstances. We might refer to as the Kenny Rogers Gambler’s theory of life, “You’ve got to know when to hold them and know when to fold them.”
Jim Collins, in his now classic book “Good to Great” uses the example of getting a giant flywheel to rotate. At first, you place as much force as you can, and you’ll get little to no movement. You keep on pushing, and perhaps a friend joins you and slowly, very slowly, it moves just a bit. Then a bit more and finally, it starts to spin faster and faster and cannot be easily stopped.
While it is true, that Thomas Edison tried hundreds and hundreds of filaments before finding the one that worked, he could have just accepted the idea that an incandescent bulb was insane and stopped. Doing the same thing repeatedly does not necessarily mean you do the same thing. You learn and perhaps modify what you are doing just a bit.
Persistence, in our context is, the continued effort toward a goal even though obstacles may exist. In the end, why and how should we persist?
If you are facing a situation that is new and novel, persistent may be the only path to success. If you are merely repeating a common task or job, it is quite easy to get help and you should. I suspect a lot of you across the years have been shade-tree mechanics and have tried to bolt or unbolt a part.
After spending 2 hours on a 5-minute job, you might have vowed to tar and feather the auto designer and engineer that designed the car. For example, some of the American cars back in the 1970s and 1980s you had to loosen the engine mounts to change a spark plug. Today you can persist and overcome engineering “bonehead” designs with YouTube and find a solution. A little persistence beats some of those $125 per hour labor costs at the shop.
Secondly, clearly defining the obstacles that we are facing is critical. Some are real and tangible, and others are psychological in nature. It is important to prioritize these barriers.
Research has shown that running up against barriers is among the greatest source of frustration. Whether these barriers are related to money, people or fear, they must be understood. Across the years, I have discovered that unless we tackle the barriers one at a time, there is a high likelihood to give up too early.
Having a mentor or friend help us sort through the issues is invaluable. Those who compete in athletics trust their coaches to drive them toward the goal even when they think they are totally exhausted and can’t go any further. So far, during the NFL playoffs, we have seen several examples of teams, despite being behind, being the underdog, and dealing with injuries, persist through sheer grit to win.
Third, in most cases the biggest aid in persisting is to ask for help. Many of us Type A personalities try and fix problems all on our own, and it is hard to ask for help. Beyond, of course, Google and YouTube, there are always people and organizations that can help.
Some of these are costly professionals but are worth many times what they will cost you. In other cases, there are community organizations, governmental entities, and non-for-profit groups that can see you through your issues and help you persist. President Calvin Coolidge once said, “Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.”
In the end, sometimes you really do have to fold them, but this should be done only after assessing the situation and getting wise counsel. But many of our greatest accomplishments must go through the valley of discouragement, frustration and weariness to come to fruition. So no, if you keep trying you are not insane, if you handle tough situations with persistence you are one of the wise.
