It is Christmas Day, and as I am writing this article, it is a balmy 2 degrees outside with the winter vortex in full swing. As I reflect on the past year, it was ripe with blessings and difficulties.

However, I am imbued with a spirit of gratitude for being healthy and alive, as several friends and relatives have passed away this year. May we all take a moment of remembrance for those family and friends that are no longer with us yet remain in our hearts.

As we have penetrated the new year, I am reminded of this beautiful quote from David Steindl-Rast, who articulated, “It is not joy that makes us grateful; it is gratitude that makes us joyful.”

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu

