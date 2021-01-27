Editor’s note: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column, please email either of them directly.
This month’s question came from a reader in Kankakee County. Given the civil unrest in today’s political climate, how can we, as leaders, encourage others to be more civil in our daily interactions within our organization and society in general?
Dr. Piatt will address the first part of this question, and then Dr. Daake will offer some additional pragmatic solutions to deal with this question as well.
In the leadership literature, and as further defined by authors E. Fehr and U. Fischbacher, “Civility is a social norm or standard of behavior. It is based on widely shared beliefs about how individual group members ought to behave in any given situation.”
Furthermore, “a norm of civility defines the kinds of behavior that persons can rightfully expect from others,” as articulated by CM Sinopoli.
Given these operational definitions, leaders must exhort and encourage others to treat others with respect and dissuade others from using emotionally-arousing discourse. Disparaging insults and rude behavior are not only toxic to the organization and community, but it also reduces effective cognitive processing, productivity and creativity. In addition, it further elicits reciprocal aggression, according to authors Christine Porath and Amir Erez.
According to the “Leadership Now” blog, there are some simple strategies for dealing with incivility in the organization. I will delineate these simple strategies and make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Do not take the incivility personally. (Words can only hurt you if you internalize them. Consider the source and realize that incivility is the issue of the person communicating that disruptive and rude missive, and it is not imperative for you to respond. Instead, reframe the problem, determine the central issue and deal with it from that perspective.)
2. What are you going to make this mean? (The words may be hurtful and disrespectful, but how you interpret them is paramount for understanding the inherent context of the situation. What lessons can you glean from this interaction? Science reveals that 50% of our happiness is based on our brain wiring; 40% is owed to how we interpret and respond to what happens to us, and our circumstances drive the remaining 10%. Therefore, do not let someone’s lack of civility impair or impinge your happiness or well-being.)
Finally, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor eloquently said, “Unfortunately, civility is hard to codify or legislate, but you know it when you see it. It’s possible to disagree without being disagreeable.”
Additionally, Parker Palmer asserted, “The civility we need will not come from watching our tongues. It will come from valuing our differences.”
Next, Don will offer some additional insights on implementing a spirit of civility in your organization. Let’s bring this right down to how we treat our fellow workers and customers as we interact with them.
I don’t think anyone really believes the “customer is always right,” even though we may force our employees to act that way by company policy or executive edict. The plain fact is that in our world too many people cite their rights without accepting responsibility.
Rude and uncivil behavior, as Ed has outlined above, has become way too common. Without question, a deliberately uncivil other bad-attitude employee is like a rotten apple that must be dealt with. You point out their behavior and ask them to change. If they don’t, you must insist they “seek an opportunity elsewhere.”
I believe a more extensive problem today is people engaging in rude and uncivil behavior and not even being fully aware of it. In other words, they have very low Emotional Intelligence self-awareness. The good news (if there can be any good news in rude and uncivil behavior) is that with proper guidance and training, these behaviors can be replaced with actions that enhance your company’s reputation. Let me cite three brief examples and pose solutions.
It is so common today for people not to listen, avoid eye contact, multitask and fiddle with their phones when interacting with others. It comes off as dismissive and, yes, rude; or where two or more employees are talking to each other and ignoring the customer or another employee. Train your people and yourself to always give undivided attention to the person(s) and situations they are dealing with at the time.
Secondly, train people to be fully aware of how their body language impacts others. For me, I have to be very careful when I’m thinking deeply about something because it can produce a scowl on my face that has nothing to do with the other person I’m engaging with.
We may display strange facial expressions or unintentionally show defensive body language when the other person does not clearly explain what they need or want even though we are really trying to understand them. It can be perceived as rude, uncaring and unpleasant to another person. As simple as it sounds, make a substantial effort to smile and give feedback as others communicate with you.
Third, be aware of the “Daake DTL ratio.” (The talk-listen ratio) Some people just can’t stop talking; they go on and on, interrupt, and talk some more. There is an old joke about someone talking incessantly about themselves for 10 minutes straight. They suddenly realize they have over-reached; pause and say, “I’ve been talking too much about myself. Now let me give you a chance to talk about me.”
But paying attention and listening-putting the DTL ratio to work-you will be perceived as a great communicator, someone who cares and someone who wants to serve. Talk too much, and you’ll have others running the other way.
One way to implement these three suggestions is to have employees team up and observe their partner’s actions for a few days. Most of us would likely be shocked by the critique we would receive of our actions.
If you are uncomfortable doing this, then the next best thing is informally watching others and noting others’ interactions. You will see both great and appalling actions. The obvious hint: Learn from the good, and eliminate any of your actions that could be perceived as rude or uncivil.