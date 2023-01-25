...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half
inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur during
this morning's commute. Visibility will be as low as one half
mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
“And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” — Hebrews 13:16
In my column on Nov. 30 titled Planning for 31 Days of Random Acts of Kindness: A Pre-New Year’s Resolution, I laid out a plan to perform these actions. In that article, I mentioned I would give a report on things I learned from that experience.
To summarize the column, let me briefly quote from it “(Ben) Franklin was a master at planning and kept a journal of his actions. Tomorrow is Dec. 1. So I’m committing myself to take a ‘Franklin-like’ approach. And then, I will report back to you my thoughts, actions, and reactions in January.”
I think I was reasonably successful in performing many acts of kindness. But I find I’m still not much of a journal keeper. I, however, I did keep a mental journal and from that, I want to share some observations.
First, opportunities to perform acts of kindness are so abundant when you start carefully observing. Most of these are not life-changing events. But you notice small things like deferring to others at four-way stops and thanking people for all kinds of small things, including their regular jobs done with special care. And when you know, you must do at least one act of kindness, finding one does not take long.
Secondly, you start observing people and see something as small as a mother and daughter ringing the Salvation Army bell in front of a store. It was so easy to stop and thank them for what they were doing. In that process, I became more generous and appreciative of that work.
When I asked somebody where something was in stores such as Menard’s, a few exceptional employees walked me over rather than just pointing to a section or telling me what aisle. By the way, more than half of these people were the sometimes much-maligned millennials. Thanking them for their particular act of service, no matter how small, brings a smile to their face. Sometimes I will even half-joking tell them, “Someday, you’ll probably own this store.”
In one unnamed store, my wife said a special “thank you” to one of the employees for keeping the shelves stocked. The employee told her in all the years she had worked in that store, NO ONE had ever thanked her. That is rather pathetic, and you see that lack of common sense management leads to a general tone of lackadaisicalness. Sometimes, as customers, we need to bail out this type of managerial incompetence.
Third, another positive act is starting conversations with strangers. Most of us are pretty good at complaining to others when waiting in a long line. But we can share many good things with other people, even in casual conversations. Having a list of topics we can share with others is a good idea. It is often as simple as observing how someone is dressed when out in public (for example, a favorite team sports T-shirt or one from someplace they have been.)
In the work environment, carefully observe what people post on their walls or desks. I have noticed the most successful people are always looking to create points of commonality. Sure, we may get a stare or occasionally rebuffed, but the ratio of positive reactions to negative is at least 10 to one.
Fourth, like any other new habit, it will diminish or fade if not nourished. A few weeks ago, telling you I would report back to you created accountability. As time has passed, though, I have found that even 30-40 days is not enough to make it part of who I am. While I may not be as intense as I had been, the new interactions, gratefulness and, most importantly, seeing how others have benefitted encourages me to keep working on this. But it is a hard effort.
Finally, I realized that other people do kind things daily for me. It might be as simple as waving me through first at a four-way stop, amiably greeting me, helping me find something in a store or going the extra mile on a service telephone call.
For those of you who have moved across the state or across the country, you realize it can be challenging to form new friendships and contacts. We have been attending St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on the north side of our new city. Both Barbara and I have learned that we need to take the initiative to get to know new people. And we have.
After the morning service, there is a fellowship time for coffee and snacks. A few Sundays ago, a lady named Susie and her husband, Bob, made it a point to introduce us to several people we otherwise might not have met for months. What a difference their random act of kindness made to us. Instantly, we had a whole new circle of people we are now becoming friends with. Sometimes it’s more blessed to receive than to give. That allows others the joy of helping people as well.
Trying to be objective, I would give myself a grade of B+. I have discovered the rewards are more than worth the effort for me and others.
Don Daake, BS, MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University. He now lives in the Cedar Rapids, Marion, Iowa City area in his home state of Iowa. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.