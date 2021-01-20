My previous column ended with the sincere hope of “My wish for all of you this year is a year of happiness, health, peace, and excellence.” However, we started the New Year with anything but that, and, with a seditious bang, nefarious insurrectionists attacked our U.S. Capitol, and to the world stage, the appearance of relegating our beacon of democracy to one of a third-world banana republic.
On Jan. 6, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), announced and further decried in a joint session of Congress, and echoing the words of the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who set aside Dec. 7, 1941, as a day that will live in infamy. “
Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021, to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy.
Perhaps Schumer and other political leaders should recall the words of Nathaniel Hawthorne who eloquently said, “No man, for any considerable period, can wear one face to himself and another to the multitude without finally getting bewildered as to which may be the true.”
Further, Richard Garnett advanced the notion, “Every veil secretly desires to be lifted, except the veil of hypocrisy.”
As a leadership and ethics professor I’m bewildered by Schumer’s apparent lack of denouncements that were not amplified during the last year when rioters and looters were burning down cities, looting businesses, attacking police officers and throwing firebombs at courthouses. If I recall correctly, these same political actors said it was the protesters’ right to express themselves, albeit destructive, and that these were merely peaceful protests.
These politicians never condemned or called out this destructive mob behavior and anarchy, and in fact, one of them promoted a legal fund to get these rioters and looters out of jail. Hypocrisy — you decide.
Historically, hypocrisy is not limited to one political party because both parties have had their share of disingenuous culprits. For example: Tom Delay, Gary Hart, Spiro Agnew and Jim Wright, to name just a few, were castigated and disgraced. The big difference is that their shameful dishonesty and behavior resulted in the end of their political careers in the past.
Today, these hypocritical, immoral and unethical politicians do not get removed from office; instead, they are elevated to higher office and attain even more power. This accumulation of power is dangerous precedent.
Parsing the answers to these dilemmas, it reminded me of my doctoral dissertation in which I advanced the notion of the inversion of agency theory. Fundamentally, agency theory says the agent works for the principle.
In a democracy, the principle is the electorate, and the agent is the elected-official. However, when we invert the relationship, and politicians begin to act as the principle, and view us, the electorate, as the agent, then corruption ensues.
We are seeing the result of this where these political actors think we work for them, and they are “all knowing” and will determine and dictate how we live and what we can do. Our rights are being attacked, free speech is stifled and our nation’s very fabric is being ripped apart at the seams.
The national media and social media are restricting what we see or can say. The first tenet of socialism is to control information and decimate the rights of the individual. The collective good and welfare of the socialist nation take precedence over the rights of the individual.
To that end, an interesting article in the political program as presented on the website of George Washington’s Graduate School of Political Management, “5 Tips for the Political Leader.” I will highlight these salient points and then add my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Honesty: (In my doctoral dissertation survey, as well as most national surveys, politicians were perceived one-step higher than used car salesman [ranking the lowest] on a scale of honesty. Therefore, honesty is the best policy, and political leaders need to embrace honesty and truly represent the principle (the electorate). Say what you mean and do what you say. Empty political promises do not advance the political process and only creates the appearance of hypocrisy.)
2. Self-awareness: (A central tenant of Emotional Intelligence, and one which requires the political actor to be aware of their own desires, ego, nature, weaknesses, and strengths. By understanding their strengths and weaknesses, political actors can leverage their talents for the greater good of the electorate by seeking feedback and adjusting their ego to one that concentrates on serving the principle’s needs – the electorate, and not their own agenda.)
3. Deference to others: (Putting others needs first is a chief tenant of leadership, and certainly one that needs to be invoked in political leadership. When the electorate feels their needs are fulfilled and they are being listened to, the likelihood of re-election is more certain for political leaders.)
4. Active listening: (Listening to the needs and desires of the electorate is paramount. Equally important is when you are wrong or have ill-perceived notions that need to be corrected and communicated, goes a long way in establishing trust with others.)
5. Walks the talk: (Incumbent for any leader, and especially relevant for political leaders, your actions speak louder than flowery speeches or demagoguery. As leaders, lead and promote the vision and mission of the organization or electorate. Do what you say you are going to do, and if you can’t, explain why? Your character is what you do when no one is looking, and your integrity is consistent character. Lead by example, promote the vision and inspire others to join you and make this a better community and nation.)
Leadership is centered on vision and clarity of purpose. As Warren Bennis said, “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.”
Our political leaders need to view the vision of the electorate and not their egotistical self-aggrandizing agenda. Remember, in the end; political leaders work for us and are the stewards of our resources. We do not work for them. Finally, as articulated by former President John F. Kennedy, “We, the people, are the boss, and we will get the kind of political leadership, be it good or bad, that we demand and deserve.”
Our political leaders would be wise to heed these words.