As we eclipse the old year of 2021, we are ushering in the new year. While watching the vacuous New Year’s Eve television specials on rocking into 2022, which was quite disheartening and talent lacking, I was reminded of past New Year’s.
I was harkened back to the lyrics of the musical group the Who, eloquently stated in its landmark song in 1971, “We Won’t Get Fooled Again,” whose anthem rang true then as it does today, “We’ll be fighting in the streets, with our children at our feet, and the morals that they worship will be gone. And the men who spurned us on, sit in judgment of all wrong, and they will decide, and the shotgun sings the song. … But just like yesterday, then I’ll get on my knees and pray that we won’t get fooled again.”
Given the dynamics of the political ideologies of the current administration, and as illustrated above, we are inundated with misinformation, political propaganda, the reliance on the never-ending refrain, “Trust the science,” vitriol, distrust, and misplaced and misguided political agendas. These political demagogues demonstrate by their rallying cry to pander to the post-modern world and replace God, apple pie and the U.S. flag by removing God from every part of society, erasing our historical past, unrestricted government mandates and capitulating to a new one world order.
Rampant inflation, a new round of a COVID variant Omicron, and unfettered access of immigrants crossing into our borders only encapsulate the failed policies of self-serving political leaders whose only imperative is to get re-elected.
Oddly enough, the political left is engaging in a fusillade of attacks, which directly relates to defunding the police, treating criminals as victims, and giving illegal immigrants more rights than our homeless population, which also comprises U.S. citizens with mental issues as well as our homeless veterans.
Our country is in a moral decline where evil is considered good, civility is becoming extinct, and right here in Kankakee County, we witnessed the killing of one of our Bradley police officers and the severe injuries of another one. The greatest generation of our grandparents would be flummoxed and bewildered with what our country has morphed into today.
Regardless of the hardships our country faces, and with the dawning of a new year, we must engage in capacity-building efforts to reinforce our Judeo-Christian background. Ethics, peace, love and service to others must be the new rallying cry of this new year.
Galvanizing these imperatives of service to others and in the spirit of creating unity and not divisiveness, an interesting article that appeared on the foundationsmag.com website, titled, “George Washington’s Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior in Company and Conversation,” offers some compelling advice to us all.
I will highlight some of these maxims and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Treat everyone with respect: (Everyone, regardless of their position in the organization or standing within the community, deserves to be treated with dignity, respect, and care.)
2. Be considerate of others. Do not embarrass anyone. (Civility is the cache of being well-bred. And, as such, treat others with appropriate consideration and do not embarrass others to make yourself feel superior.)
3. Do not draw unnecessary attention to yourself. (Narcissistic and egotistical behavior is not a desirable quality to possess. Instead, be a beacon of building and sustaining relationships by adding significance to others.)
4. When you speak, be concise. (Verbosity is a tool of the vain and only accentuates conceitedness by showing the person’s purported intelligence. However, genius lies in the ability to make the complex simple.)
5. Do not argue with your superiors but submit your ideas with humility. (Humility is one of the hallmarks of Emotional Intelligence. Therefore, be a steward of understanding the needs of others and help navigate those needs to fruition.)
6. Do not make fun of anything important to others. (No person ever stood so tall as when they bent down to lend a hand to someone in need. Do not castigate others by using the device of encumbered joviality to embarrass or deride someone’s aspirations or values because they are not in agreement with yours.)
7. If you are corrected, take it without judgment. If you were wrongly judged, correct it later. (Taking the high road is always more desirable than proving your point and losing your job or relationship with others. If warranted, take criticism as an objective lesson to remedy your mistakes and use them as a crucible learning tool for others.)
8. If you criticize someone else for something, make sure you are not guilty of it yourself. Actions speak louder than words. (Hypocrisy is the emblem of the weak. Let your actions stand forth as a testament to your character (what you do when no one else is watching) and be resolute in aligning your words with your actions.)
9. Do not be quick to believe bad reports about others. (Give others the benefit of the doubt. Not everything you hear is accurate or believable. If you hear something from someone else, go directly to the source and investigate it yourself. If the roles were reversed, you would expect the same.)
10. Associate with good people. It is better to be alone than in bad company. (It has been said if you want to be strong, learn to enjoy being alone. If others are not making you stronger or a better person, it is better to be alone.)
Buoyed by the examples above, as illustrated by the timeless and sage advice of our first president, George Washington, we can indeed effectuate change in this myriad of chaos we have faced as a nation. Serving others with an open heart and extending a hand to the less fortunate forges our path to remain the greatest nation on earth.
The new year is always a cradle of optimism. Despite the apparent dark road that seems ahead of us, there is light at the end of the tunnel. If we heed the words of our late grate 16th President, Abraham Lincoln, “United we stand, divided we fall,” captures the essence of the American spirit.
May we all stand united in our quest for a prosperous and healthy new year and let our indomitable spirit of service to others illuminate our journey.