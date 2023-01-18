edpiatt3

Piatt

With the rhythmic frequency of another revolution around the sun and emblazoned in our almanac, the new year, 2023, has roared in like a lion. Our collective spirits sing the refrain of “Auld Lang Syne” with the remembrance of days past with the lyrics, “Should auld acquaintance be forgot; And never brought to mind? Should auld acquaintance be forgot; And the days of auld lang syne?”

While we may shed a tear for the past year and old acquaintances that may have moved on, we are reminded that our fond remembrance for last year has held many successes and failures.

Modulating our expectations of bygone days and nostalgic years of the past; resounding New Year’s resolutions that often are forgotten as quickly as they are pronounced; we are reminded that success is often fleeting, and failure is never fatal. While we are all busy with the upcoming new year with a sense of urgency, we need to be prompted to focus on the essentials that move us toward diamond-level leadership stratagems. Leaders often fail when they habitually practice and engage in leadership complacency with a sense of urgency rather than concentrating on the essentials of achievement.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

