...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For
the Gale Watch, north winds to 35 kt and significant waves to
8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to noon CST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through
late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part column on reliability.
Two weeks ago, I focused on the reliability of companies, products and services. In the past week or so, we have seen significant damage done to one of the companies I have written about across the years that I have admired for their reliability and service-Southwest Airlines.
I remain a loyal customer for various reasons, including saving me thousands of dollars in baggage fees, change fees, etc. I will address the SWA situation in another article, but today I want to discuss the issue of personal reliability.
Last time when discussing services and organizations, I defined reliability. Let me restate this “Reliability means consistent behavior and results you can count on time after time. Synonyms include dependability, consistency, durability, and trustworthiness.”
I’ll use the above definition as a framework for the discussion and provide examples for each component.
Of course, I must offer the usual disclaimer that no one is 100% reliable. Partly because we are all imperfect humans. And how we measure reliability varies from person to person.
Consistency and results you can count on time after time. I’m sure we have all experienced going into a place of business, and depending on who is waiting on us, we either go in eagerly or want to turn around and walk out. For many of us who have to transact a lot of business via phone, we can, within the first five seconds, know if we will get reliable or consistent answers.
Have you ever “pretended” to get disconnected when you get one of these seemingly “walking-talking dead” people. They have no enthusiasm or act like you are bothering them. You can tell they really don’t care.
Again, no one is perfect. But one of the most miserable workplaces is when you have a co-worker or boss that is so changeable in mood that you must constantly walk on eggshells. Popular motivational speaker Steve Beck, who has presented many seminars in the Kankakee area, gives us an important principle. He says that the best people, no matter what is going on in their lives, have learned to “Leave their FUNK at the door.”
Dependability. Reliability is directly correlated with dependability. Can people count on you to show up on time and, without fail, carry out your responsibilities? As a professor, I had students who had every conceivable excuse for why their work wasn’t done, done poorly, or they failed to show up prepared at team meetings. But this type of student was rare.
On the other hand, I had many terrific students who have had incredible success. They were so dependable that if they had told me, “An alien spaceship came down the previous night and stole their homework,” I would have believed them.
The famous science fiction writer Robert A. Heinlein sums it up nicely. “Ability is a wonderful thing, but its value is greatly enhanced by dependability. Ability implies repeatability and accountability.”
Consistency. To what degree is a person consistent in what they do and say. Let me go back to the product-service side for a moment. A couple of weeks ago, at a local Kankakee County area fast food restaurant (that is famous for enthusiastic service, courtesy and great food), I had one of the worst all time sandwiches I’ve ever purchased, anywhere. In the past, the food was always good. I had gone there dozens of times over the past 10 years.
Somewhere in the process, someone allowed or made a sorry excuse for a sandwich. Will I go back? Probably yes. I’ll give them one more chance. I realize this can happen in an era of employee shortages and new employees. I suppose I should have complained, but it just wasn’t worth it.
Durability. Health is one of our most prized assets. Some people work out incessantly, while others are certified couch potatoes. Most of us fall somewhere in between. I can guarantee you that during the annual New Year’s resolution ritual, millions of “I’m gonna get in really top shape this year” resolutions were made. But in most cases, more modest goals will make it through February and probably longer than grandiose promises. Physical durability is an essential component of personal durability.
But durability and perseverance are also related. Longfellow states, “Perseverance is a great element of success. If you only knock long enough and loud enough at the gate, you are sure to wake up somebody.”
As suggested above, durability is a personal thing. As is often stated, “Character is the ability to follow through when the excitement of the moment has passed.” Will we complete the work or project if we take on an ambitious job? Secondly, will the work endure or fall apart soon after completion? In many industrial settings, the best companies have the workforce sign their name right on the work.
Trustworthiness. I have used this quote before from TV personality Jim Rowe, “A promise made is a debt unpaid.” If we look at it from that perspective, I’m sure all of us have unpaid debts. When indeed we discover either because of intention due to our busyness, other pressures, or forgetting our promise, having the courage to go back and make things right is an essential feature of reliability.
The writer of Proverbs reminds us we cannot rely solely on our efforts. Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. God’s name is trustworthy. Proverbs 3:5-6
Don Daake, BS, MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet. He now lives in his home state of Iowa. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.