“So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” Matthew 7:12
As I mentioned in my column two weeks ago, knowing what to write about during these difficult days is very challenging. What I want to do this week is to update an article written in April 2015. Living and applying the Golden Rule is more important than ever and, in some cases, more demanding.
First, let me say over the past four or five weeks, I have sensed a much higher level of consideration and care for others. What is different, this time is the length of this crisis. We are sheltering in place, are cut off from so many of our favorite activities, friends, and in some cases, “cooped up” non-stop with family members. As these weeks of uncertainty go by, I believe we may have to put forth more effort than ever to keep the peace, keep sane and maintain our relationship with others.
On the other hand, all these restrictions can be an opportunity to reconnect with others, whether it be by phone, doing things with our families, and being helpful to those in need.
Right now, we live in a pressure-filled world. For those who are still working in essential businesses, there is not only the pressure of routine work but a genuine threat to their health. In recent years we have properly recognized health care workers, emergency responders, including police and firefighters. But I think it is time to show genuine appreciation for those working in food stores, auto repair shops, and other industries deemed essential.
We all have problems — some minor and others major — and we need to treat others the way we want to be treated. All of us need to be cognizant of those around us. The variety of experiences Americans are facing has never been so great. Many people are worried about their jobs, some are furloughed, while others are working unbelievable hours.
How we respond to all of this also has to vary. Sometimes it means encouraging others. At other times it might mean just minding our own business. The Golden Rule poignantly reminds us it is not all about us! Practicing the Golden Rule is easier said than done, but we are called to this higher standard.
In an insightful blog titled “6 Ways to Abide by the Golden Rule in the Workplace,” R. Buscher provides helpful suggestions on how we can apply the spirit of the Golden Rule in parts of our lives. I’ll paraphrase five of these and briefly illustrate them.
First, respect others with reasonable deadlines or work requirements. Patience right now is a real virtue. For those still working in this environment we need to set fair deadlines, and frankly consider removing or delaying other job requirements and expectations temporarily.
Second, if we are feeling emotional or under pressure (who isn’t), take a little time to calm down before we interact with others. I have found sometimes that what is on my mind can wait a few hours or maybe until the next day. If you must deal with a problematic issue with another person, carefully assess where they are at. Thinking about how we would want to be treated is a good indicator, not only on what we say but when we say it.
A new challenge for many of us is getting used to using the telephone again. While emailing and messaging have become prevalent, it is fraught with risks. Most times face-to-face conversations are best in dealing with difficult challenges. But since that is not possible, in many cases right now, I’d suggest brushing up on your phone skills. An excellence reference is wikihow.com/Effectively-Communicate-over-the-Phone.
Third, we need to develop an interest in those around us. A 2017 study by the Economist showed an encouraging trend that parents are now spending almost twice the amount of time with children as they did 50 years. We need to look at the sheltering in place and homeschooling as an opportunity for even more time and interaction.
Chances are, 20 or 30 years from now, children will remember the age of COVID-19 as a period they had the opportunity to spend both more quality and quantity time with their parents. The other side of sheltering in place, though, is older people in high-risk groups may be starved for attention. With proper precautions, make a special effort to visit with them in person (when safe) or on the phone.
Fourth, and one of the most apparent and most neglected implications of the Golden Rule, is to say thank you and acknowledge outstanding work. Survey after survey indicates that most employees value recognition and appreciation as high as or higher than a larger paycheck. It must be sincere and based on actual excellent work. Otherwise, it will be seen as manipulative and can backfire. It really is OK these days to say thanks to those working in stores and elsewhere for their “service” to us.
Fifth, understand mistakes will be made. While accountability is necessary, understand the reasons for errors or failure. It is how we want to be treated if it was our mistake, especially now — grant grace to others.
In the final analysis, applying the Golden Rule is not so much about applying a rule as having a mindset of kindness and respect.
