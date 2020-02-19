“When you love your work, you will be exceptionally diligent in what you do and you will excel in delivering both quality and quantity.” — Dr. Prem Jagyasi
In the past few months AT&T has launched a rather clever, amusing and attention-grabbing campaign: When “Just OK is not OK.”
According to Adweek, AT&T is continuing to roll out more scenarios “ ‘Just OK Is not OK’ campaign, where the likes of mechanics, babysitters and everything in between are perfectly content with providing just OK service — much to the consternation of their customers.”
While AT&T is promoting their new 5G network, the message of their commercials applies to our daily lives. Most of us experience sub-standard service every week. Whether it is an uninformed and non-caring associate at a store, a less than satisfactory response when we make a call to resolve some problem or being ignored when we walk into a place of business.
But in this column, I want to focus on the other side of the issue, with specific illustrations of how I have received excellent, beyond the call of duty service. I will give three categories where the service went well beyond just OK, although there are probably a dozen situations you can think of.
Saying, yes, when they could have said, no. Companies all have policies and rules which are necessary. But we also know the best organizations sometimes can bend the rules a bit.
A few weeks ago, I was having problems will my relatively new car. It seems the battery would run down suddenly, but at unpredictable times. I decided I would make just one more stop before going home. I stopped at the Circle K store on North Covent at 4 p.m.
When I went to start the car it clicked, grunted, moaned and smelled like something was burning. I called my wife to come and jump the battery. It did not work. I then called my road service company; waited for more than an hour and called them back. They said it might not be until the next day before they could get to me.
I pushed the car over to the side and went inside to plead my case of leaving the car overnight. Many places would have told me, “Well that’s your problem, you cannot leave it overnight.” But the lady was gracious and told me it would be alright. She also said she would leave the manager a note.
Grateful, I told her I planned to buy more of my gas there in the future. When in the station, I noticed the Easy Pay application. I’m not here to sell the program, but it is a good deal. And now the Circle K station has become my station of first choice. Her going beyond OK benefitted both me and the company.
Do you find yourself in situations where a little more compassion and understanding will allow you to bend the rules? If you are the boss, do you support your employees when they do so?
Meeting your request with good cheer and friendly professionalism. A couple of weeks ago I had to close an unused PNC account. We have been with PNC and its predecessors for almost 25 years and still maintain several accounts. Sometimes at certain institutions closing accounts is met with a cold stare, a penalty, and general unpleasantness. But the lady was very agreeable, understanding, and very helpful. Everything was done in about five minutes.
Being just OK would have gotten the job done. But being treated with respect, niceness and professionalism makes me even more loyal to PNC. Here’s to the next 25 years. By the way, we are fortunate in this community. I have had similar pleasant experiences with First American, People’s Bank and Homestar (now Midland) Bank.
Bailing you out when you make a stupid mistake.
This example, frankly, is a little embarrassing. I’ll take the chance that most of you too have gotten into a jam where you just don’t know what to do. My wife, daughter and I had to visit the Cleveland Clinic, which is a magnificent medical center. Since we were needing to be there four days, my daughter, who is an experienced traveler, suggested we do an Airbnb, rather than a hotel. It was a spectacular house in the historical Shaker Heights District of Cleveland and much less than a nice hotel.
The host left us with two sets of keys, of course. Unfortunately, we left one set in house, and I had the other set with me. I decided to run back to the house and discovered I could not find the keys. No problem, I thought I must have dropped them in the car. No such luck. So, I traced my steps from the hospital room to the car at least five times, stopped by the hospital desk multiple times to see if anyone turned them in.
I had gone over to a Walmart earlier in the day. So, I went back there two times to check where I had parked, went inside to check at lost and found. I tried calling the owners number, but no answer. So, after about four hours of frustration and misery, I reached the conclusion we would have to spend another $150 for a hotel room.
My daughter being savvier than me, sent a communication to them via Airbnb and got a message back that they would drop off another key which they did. We told them we would be happy to replace the keys, but they said, no, that was not necessary. Airbnb has a rating system where they rate you and you rate them. I can see why they are considered a Superhost. If you ever need to travel to Cleveland and need a place, I’ve got a recommendation for you.
In summary, going beyond OK even in the small things everyday makes a huge difference.
