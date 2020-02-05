Of all places, I heard some profound wisdom while listening to a sports commentator on Fox Sports SiriusXM radio. We were traveling back from Cleveland on Thursday, and this little tidbit came whirling out of the radio.
The commentator said, “The most important ability is reliability.”
This got me thinking about what it takes to be successful in life, no matter what is your occupation, career or job. Thankfully, in the past 5-10 years, our schools have emphasized STEM (Science, technology, engineering and math). There has also been a renewed emphasis on written and oral communication.
That being said, most human resource professionals, along with managers and supervisors from every field, often grumble about the lack of soft skills, emotional intelligence, courtesy and professionalism. Less I am accused of being yet another complaining Boomer (as per Dennis Marek’s excellent column in the Sunday Journal) of taking it out on the Millennials or Generation Xer’s, these same abilities that young people must develop applies to those from 8 to 98.
As an illustration, I know of a major Illinois-based company that 30 years ago decided to give special bonus hours to employees when they showed up on every Monday, rather than calling in with hangover flu. So Boomers like me, we can’t be too smug about our generation.
Let me pick up on the sportscaster’s idea and add a few more “abilities” that can benefit us and those who live and work around us. For this column, I will use the definition of a reliable person as someone who consistently does what they do and do it well.
In the sports world, we all know of athletes who are superstars one week and fall flat on their face the next. The Kansas City Chiefs’ win in the Super Bowl was primarily determined by the team’s constant and relentless pursuit to the end of the game. In our jobs, customers want people who are consistent and provide excellence.
When I go into home improvement stores, there are some individual workers I avoid. But there are others I go to directly because I know they give reliable suggestions and don’t just shoot from the hip. I can always count on them.
The next “ability” we’ll feature is adaptability. To what degree as a person can you adapt to a situation? There are so many variables that impact the plans we make, that being able to adapt and adjust is critical to our co-workers and customers.
We all know someone (and hopefully we are not that person) who, when their perfect schedule and routines are interrupted, they go into a meltdown. Employers, on the other hand, highly value those who can change to fit the situation.
Being an “old school” map reader on trips, my daughter and I sometimes laugh at each other about the use of Google maps vs. an atlas. Recently, though, I have started to move to her way of thinking after experiencing the software’s incredible ability to adapt to construction zones, road delays and those situations where, “Oh my goodness I just missed my exit off the toll road.”
Some of you probably have done the same, missing the Interstate 65 exit to the Indiana Toll road, and suddenly you are heading to Detroit rather than Cleveland. Without yelling at me, Google map adapts and instantly gives us a new plan.
Next, we have flexibility. While similar to adaptability, it goes a step further. In trying to get something done, from the get-go, we usually plan on multiple ways of accomplishing the job. I often write about the powerful concept of contingency theory.
Contingency theory indicates we have to consider numerous challenges and means of achieving the task at hand. Since we do not know ahead of time precisely what will happen, we plan on different plausible variables, outcomes, people and situations.
Let me offer a word of caution here for experienced senior managers. Sometimes the flexibility your younger workers display results in a far better solution than yours.
Finally, there is the ability to be willing to take responsibility. As President Harry Truman famously said, “The buck stops here.”
People need to be held accountable. But they also need to be rewarded when they come through. Responsibility cannot just be seen as someone taking the blame when things go badly.
As a matter of fact, I have yet another caution here. I have seen too many times where parents, bosses, spouses and other authority figures demand that someone takes responsibility without being able to explain (or as they call it giving an excuse.) Being responsible does not just mean pleading guilty, even if something is primarily based on your actions or inactions.
Just bearing responsibility without diagnosing and understanding the situation is an almost 100% guarantee that a difficult situation today might turn into a disaster tomorrow. So yes, hold people responsible. But then at the appropriate time, try and understand what went wrong and hear the situation out.
Of course, we all need the abilities and skills we learn in high school, college and seminars. But reliability, adaptability, flexibility and responsibility characterize the best, most productive and pleasant people to work with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!