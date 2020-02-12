In recent discussions with Dr. Don Daake and Dr. Michael Burke, we were reviewing the principle of organizational leaders holding their direct reports responsible-accountable but not giving them the authority to remedy the problems in the organizational structure.
There is an apparent misnomer between the words responsible and accountable and they carry vastly different meanings. When a result isn’t achieved, that’s when most of us start hearing words like “responsibility” and “accountability.”
While responsibility is appreciated and often used correctly, accountability continues to be misperceived and often results in a negative or less desirable connotation by those not understanding the deeper significance of this term.
Traditionally, organizational accountability has been defined as a means for clearly defining the company’s mission, values and goals, and everyone’s role in working toward them. It means holding employees and executives liable for accomplishing these goals, completing assignments and making decisions to deliver on these expectations.
Consequently, an interesting article titled, “Responsibility vs. Accountability” was presented in the Partners in Leadership website. I would like to highlight the salient points of this article and then make my comments on how to infuse this into your leadership domain.
As such, let’s discuss how these two terms (responsibility, accountability) are not interchangeable as discussed in Partners in Leadership. Responsibility centers on being “answerable or accountable, as for something within one’s power, control, or management.”
Responsible teams or organizations can be successful in many ways: defined roles and job descriptions with focus; established clear organizational hierarchies; provide and implement proven process and systems; provide feedback sessions in the form of reviews, and; consistently hit their objectives.
However, even then, these organizations can still get into murky waters with responsibility by siloed thinking and acting with reluctant behaviors around getting involved in things outside their control;” I thought you had it” mentalities where people ignore or deny one another’s ability to positively contribute; attitudes where people justify the ways they think and act to cover their tails; and poor performance and development due to infrequent feedback exchanges.
Given, we see that responsibility, while a good thing, can be misconstrued and carry negative effects in the organization. Subsequently, accountability helps organizations navigate these turbulent waters. Partners in Leadership clearly articulate that, “defining responsibility is certainly essential, but encouraging people to go a step further to get personally involved will secure better results every time. That’s where taking accountability comes into play. The notion of ‘taking accountability’ naturally sounds more significant than ‘having responsibility’—you’re choosing to go beyond what you’re responsible for, carrying with it an idea of ownership, involvement, and engagement.”
Extending beyond responsibility, accountability certainly differentiates and connotes a different meaning for the direct reports and organization. Partners in Leadership specified accountability enhances people at all levels take ownership of the strategic results of the organization; balls do not get dropped and projects do not slip through the cracks; people think differently about the job that needs to get done; people break down barriers and collaborate to achieve the right results.
Additionally, accountability inculcates 16 positive traits as illustrated by Partners in Leadership. Accountable individuals, teams and organizations are good at obtaining the perspective of others; communicating open and candidly; asking for and offering feedback; hearing and saying the hard thing in which to see reality; being personally invested; learning from both successes and failures; ensuring work is aligned with key results, acting on the appropriate feedback; constantly asking “what else can I (we) do,” collaborating across functional boundaries; creatively dealing with obstacles; doing the things I (we) say or I (we) do; staying “Above the Line” by not blaming others; tracking progress with proactive and transparent reporting; and building an environment of trust in the organization.
Clearly, we can see the vast differences between the term responsibility versus accountability within the organization. As articulated above from Partners in Leadership, in time by taking accountability and by demonstrating improvements in these 16 areas is going to vastly enhance your life, both personally and professionally.
Furthermore, it becomes obvious that when individuals, teams and organizations choose accountability, you will garner more results in ownership, performance and innovation.
Following from above, one of my favorite quotes regarding accountability comes from Moliere, who stated, “It is not only what we do, but also what we do not do, for which we are accountable.”
Therefore, the decision to be accountable carries great significance for us and those with whom we represent in the organization.
In the end, accountability is a choice. Choose accountability instead of defaulting to responsibility for something less desirable. Therefore, look over these 16 traits and be honest with yourself on the ones you need to improve.
Become self-aware of your weaknesses and think about what you can do better and where you can help others succeed as well. Finally, “Just do it.”
