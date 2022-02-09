Last week, Dr. Don Daake wrote a compelling article on the legacy of coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders. Extolling the virtues of Madden’s legacy, we are captivated by the five lessons, which are exemplified and applicable to organizations and athletic teams.
In that spirit, I would like to highlight a few imperatives locally from former Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s head football coach Rich Zinanni, affectionally known as “Coach Z.”
Rebranding this legacy of excellence is what Coach Z demonstrated throughout his historical tenure at Bishop McNamara in Kankakee. In an unprecedented period, Coach Z served 47 years as a head coach starting in 1975. Coach Z had the distinct honor of being inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Additionally, he won five state championships and appeared in four more during 38 playoff appearances with 371 wins, the third most in state history.
Defying expectations, Coach Z took the reins and turned Bishop McNamara football into a state powerhouse. In 1978, my senior year, our football team was the state finalist in Class 3A football and lost the state championship game 14-7 to Geneseo. I want to share some of the seminal leadership issues I learned from Coach Z and others on our 1978 team.
Before discussing the seminal leadership lessons our team learned from Coach Z, I would like to focus on the true meaning of a legacy. There is an abundance of operational definitions of legacy, but one that I prefer enables a person to instill something of value into someone else.
It is the true essence of the richness of the individual’s life and the ability to transcend the material world and habituate a spirit of selflessness, and the willingness to augment a life force of excellence.
Drifting into this orbit of legacy, Coach Z epitomized a legacy of winning and a spirit of teamwork, camaraderie, hard work, service to others and being the best you can be. He taught us how to be men and deal with the nebulous meaning of life for teenagers morphing into adulthood.
During our senior year 1979 spring athletic banquet, Coach Z stated, “You are all successful now, but come back to me in 10 years and tell me how successful you are then.”
I was perplexed at the philosophical and practical implications of that statement as we were all accomplished athletes and scholars, but after realizing that fame is fleeting and echoing the words of the late-great basketball Coach John Wooden, “You are only as good as your last performance.”
The central issue is to be excellent in every performance. Win, lose or draw; you are a winner if you give your all, no matter the final score.
Coloring in the details of legacy and a spirit of excellence, we are reminded of the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” or your organization, team, or personal accomplishments.
If you want to be better, you must do the things that will make you better. Wishing to be the best and doing nothing is like ringing a bell without a clapper. It will be a resounding thud. Building off these themes, Ralph Waldo Emerson opined, “Shallow men believe in luck or in circumstances. Strong men believe in cause and effect.”
Taking this to the next level, Coach Z articulated a vision of winning coupled with a strong culture of a dedicated work ethic. Olympians and diamond-level football teams synthesize and entrench these core values of excellence, take responsibility for failure, and then recalibrate to overcome and override mistakes by turning them into victories.
Encapsulating these thoughts above and the inspiration that Coach Z articulated in 1979, I will unabashedly admit that our 1978 state finalist championship team heeded the advice of Coach Z, regarding not only being successful on the football field but off the field as well.
Furthermore, our team primed the legacy for future championships, but we also adhered to Coach Z’s tenets. Our 1978 team produced a medical doctor-surgeon, dentist, Kankakee fire chief, doctoral professor, another doctoral—high school and college instructor, construction project manager, engineer, county health inspector, business entrepreneurs, and business as well as community leaders.
What made us great on the football field was enmeshed in a drive for success, service to others, giving back to others through our collective life lessons learned on the football field, and reaching the pinnacle of athletic, academic and professional success.
Reflecting on these accomplishments and engendering a spirit of legacy for future generations of football players, here are some leadership lessons from a few members of our 1978 state finalist championship football team.
1. Dr. Kelly O’Connor (quarterback-team captain, dentist) “Playing football for Coach Z at Bishop McNamara was an experience that elevated the standards and goals in my life. The work ethic and confidence that he instilled in all of us are lifelong lessons.”
2. Rory O’Connor (wide receiver, business entrepreneur) “Coach Z was always calm and confident in his approach. He was the field general but empowered his direct reports (assistant coaches) to do their jobs effectively and deliver the intended message. He trusted his staff and made decisions, which were thoughtfully arrived at and not based on emotions.”
3. Ron Young (defensive end-captain, retired Kankakee Fire Chief) “Coach Z created an atmosphere of inspiration and motivation that was not only vertical but was spread horizontally throughout our team. A lesson that has stimulated my leadership style throughout my playing career and my professional one as well.”
4. Keith Wojnowski (defensive-offensive tackle-captain, Kankakee County Health Department – director of environmental health services) “Coach Z imparted leadership and motivational lessons that created a culture of excellence, and I still remember and utilize those lessons today. It made me a better person and leader.”
5. Mark Cox (linebacker, construction project manager, former alderman — Wilmington) “Our team motto for the 1978 season was ‘You got to want to!’ It rode in tandem with the spirit of how bad you want it and the subsequent effort you put forth to achieve it. You never wanted to let your coaches or teammates down.”
6. Dr. Edward Piatt (nose guard, business professor, and retired State of Illinois – NE Regional senior account manager – DCEO) “No matter how hard you prepare, adversity always appears at the most inopportune moment. Travailing through these adversities are your defining crucible moments to test your character and resolve. Great players, and leaders, extol the hardships and redefine them in terms of commitment to succeed, perseverance, and the obligation to pursue excellence in everything you do. Coach Z equipped us as players to handle adversity, turn it on its heels and pave the way to future victories.”
In the final analysis, and as eloquently expressed by John Maxwell, “Success is when you add value to yourself. Significance is when you add value to others.”
Coach Z taught us the value of success and instilled his legacy by inculcating a culture of significance. Aristotle once stated, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then is not an act, but a habit.”
Thank you, Coach Z, for teaching us these valuable life lessons as defined above. May future generations be as blessed as we were for having you as a role model, mentor, coach, and, more importantly, friend.