This week I’m going in a very different direction. The column starts out relatively light-hearted but leads to a serious issue that can have for life and death consequences.

Punxsutawney Phil was once again up to his old tricks this past week. His forecasts are about as accurate and laughable as throwing darts blind folded. But it is good fun. Chances are most of you have seen the 1993 award-winning movie “Ground Hog Day.” It features Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.

Incidentally, the film was not filmed in Punxsutawney, Pa., but rather in the town square of the Chicago suburb of Woodstock. Like many people who every year at Christmas time watch “A Christmas Story,” “Ground Hog Day” has become a similar perennial favorite on Feb. 2.

Don Daake, BS, MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University. He now lives in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area but frequently is back in Kankakee County. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

Recommended for you