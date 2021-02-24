Editor’s note: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column; please email either of them directly.
This month’s question came from a reader in Kankakee County. Given the plethora of leadership issues that emanate from the political sphere to the organizational setting, can you give us some examples of applying Emotional Intelligence to the emerging leader?
Ed will address the first part of this question, and then Don will offer some additional insights into this crucial issue for leadership.
At its core, Emotional Intelligence centers on relationships. Simply put, “It is the capacity to translate vision into reality,” as stated by Dr. Warren Bennis, but it also focuses on changing the egocentric “I” to the relationship nuclei and transformative “We.”
As such, and echoing these concerns, an interesting article was penned by Berrett -Koehler titled, “The Importance of Emotional Intelligence in a Leader.” I will highlight Berrett-Koehler’s salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
• Increased empathy: (Diamond-level leaders who possess high emotional intelligence have an intuitive understanding of their emotional states, which allows them to gauge the emotions of others’ accurately. In essence, it will enable the leader to walk in their direct reports’ shoes figuratively. One example is recently I told my former director of the Illinois Department of Commerce & Community Affairs, Pam McDonough, that in my 32 years in state government, she was the best director I ever worked for, and her reply was, “Thank you, and I had a great team.”
McDonough not only was a great leader, but she also had a high level of EI and not only cared for her employees, but she also understood them at their core and used her EI to translate her vision into our collective reality.)
• Collaborative communication: (Diamond-level leaders understand their coworkers, and, more importantly, by employing EI, can instantaneously pick up on the groups’ tone, attitudes and emotions. This enables the leader to address their team with honesty and sincerity to match the tenor and group emotions and mitigate unresolved tensions or conflicts.
A prime example of dissonant and non-collaborative communication by a leader is best illustrated by a former boss who was well known for her lack of EI by always stating, “If you do not do what we ask you, we find someone who can.” Indeed, a detached and dissociated leader who did not last long in state government.)
• Better team engagement: (From an organizational perspective, teams that experience a negative attachment – or no attachment at all, coalesce into a state of inertia with an attitude of disengagement and just maintaining the status quo of mediocrity. Leaders who embrace EI acknowledge the team dynamic and give everyone a voice and recognition to help mitigate this occurrence.
Exceptional leaders/coaches/motivators understand this dynamical force of change and give their team all the credit, and, as the leader, takes the blame for the organizational failure.)
Next, Don will offer four practical implementation ideas that dovetail with what Ed has written.
Be strong, self-confident and yet humble. The best leaders I ever worked for walked a fine line of being strong, self-confident, take-charge people while at the same time exhibiting a sense of humility and openness to learning. Their official position gives them the right and responsibility to be in charge. But their emotional intelligence is a personal characteristic that they cultivate and develop to make themselves more effective.
Share the credit for the success of the organization. Leaders, CEOs and other high-level managers get lots of press and lots of credit for success. They are also held accountable but get paid handsomely for it. Whether their accolades are press or magazine stories, an awards ceremony, or other recognitions, emotionally smart leaders insist on sharing the credit for outstanding accomplishments.
A few years ago, a former student of mine, Katie, who at the time owned the Bourbonnais Culver’s, was recognized as running the nation’s best Culver’s. Not only did she share the credit verbally, but her employees shared in the substantial cash award the Culver’s company provided.
Katie always rolled up her sleeves and helped out wherever she was needed. She lived out the company’s vision rather than just hanging a sign up on the wall.
Management by walking around. First made famous by Peters and Waterman in their 1982 book “In Search of Excellence,” this is one of those best practices that needs to be revived. Small business owners by definition use it unless (forbid) they rarely show up at their business.
For mid-to-large size organizations, it is the only way leaders can effectively increase empathy, engage in collaborative communication, and motivate teams, as shared by Piatt. The leader who only shows up when something goes wrong will not be welcomed, will encourage people to hide out and not be willing to share victories or problems.
Many years ago, I was working at a place where we (in good fun) sounded a “www” warning. It meant the “wicked witch-warlock of the west” was coming, and you should run and hide, head for the bathroom or escape out the back door. On the other hand, I’ve worked in places where when the top-level managers appeared, they were warmly welcomed.
Carry a 2 x2 Emotional Intelligence matrix with you. As much we all “know” about management and EI in particular, it is hard to put it into practice unless it is top of mind. I have recently made a pocket-size card to carry in my shirt, reminding me of EI’s four dimensions: self awareness, social awareness, self-management, and melationship management.
When I’m going into a challenging situation, I pull out the card and think through the appropriate behavior and words given the circumstances and people involved.
Try it for a few days or weeks until it becomes second nature. (If you like this EI template idea, you can print it out for yourself on a card or full piece of paper — just send me an email request, and I’ll return a WORD template directly to your email.)