Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence (EI), organizational culture, and leadership. You may contact him at epiatt@olivet.edu.

Don Daake, MBA, Ph.D., is Professor Emeritus at Olivet. With over 40 years of professional experience in both the private business and educational sectors, he has been influenced by some world-class mentors and has mentored many others himself. He can be reached directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.