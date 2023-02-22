Incompetent, irrelevant and immaterial! Anyone who grew up watching the Perry Mason Show, or has ever watched the reruns over the subsequent 65 years, will recognize the phrase. While not created by the Mason Show, the program undoubtedly made it famous.
Most often used by the beleaguered District Attorney Hamilton Burger, who, along with the troll-like Lieutenant Tragg, could not win against Mr. Mason. (Well he did win 2-3 out of 271 cases.) I have a theory that many of the baby boomers who went on to become lawyers were influenced by the compelling cases that Perry won.
These days there seems to be a lot of incompetent, irrelevant and immaterial babble, especially in the political arena. (A topic for a future column.) But if we aren’t careful, we can all fall victim to this problem.
A couple of interesting side notes about the show. Barbara Hale (who lived to age 94), played Della Street, was a brilliant and beautiful woman, and no doubt many of you, like me, had a crush on her. With his raspy voice, D.A. William Tallman was a lifelong smoker who, shortly before he died of lung cancer, made an antismoking public service announcement for the American Cancer Society. He was a lifelong heavy smoker. He knew he was dying when he filmed the commercial, youtube.com/watch?v=XmjRkpge-jk
Today, no matter your political preferences, we see those in charge of governing us daily, who are guilty of being incompetent, irrelevant in their actions, and having little to no substance. On the other hand, most of our public servants work hard and serve us well. I will return to this in a future column, but today I want to address us as individuals at work or in other groups.
While the “3 I’s” have specific, legal meanings, I want to broaden the idea and lay out some guidelines on how to avoid these faults and become competent, relevant and a person of material or substance.
Moving from incompetence to competence. We all have experience interacting with incompetence almost on a daily level. Incompetence, as I’m using it here, aligns with the Oxford Dictionary definition of “inability to do something successfully; ineptitude.” One common reason we see this today in the work environment is nepotism in hiring friends and relatives who have little to no skill levels to meet their responsibility.
Another related issue is the famous Peter Principle. According to Investopedia, “The Peter Principle is an observation that the tendency in most organizational hierarchies, such as that of a corporation, is for every employee to rise in the hierarchy through promotion until they reach a level of respective incompetence.”
To be perfectly honest, even the best people will initially feel a little uneasy and even incompetent in their jobs. The difference between those who go on to become highly competent and those who don’t is the former realize it. They get training, seek out mentors, and display a sense of humility that allows them to grow.
Have you ever noticed, though, the most incompetent people are the ones who are arrogant, have no sense of others, and are like bulls in a china shop? It is also true that certain people should never be hired (or elected) at all because they don’t have the underlying skills or aptitude to be successful and never will.
Can irrelevance be fixed? This time let me quote the Cambridge Dictionary. Irrelevance means “not related to what is being discussed or considered and therefore not important.”
Diversity of thought is almost always helpful. A broad perspective with dissenting views is necessary to reach a good decision. But we have all sat in meetings where someone goes off on a tangent unrelated to the issue. I’ll admit I have been guilty of that occasionally during my long career. But I continue to work at that. The problem is that these tangents distract us from solving pressing problems and wastes the time of others.
A few years ago at a meeting where we were hammering out solutions to some crucial issues, the issue of people leaving on the coffee pot overnight and that practice leaving an awful burnt coffee residual came up out of the blue. We must have spent 10-15 minutes on that. Rather than designating a person to solve that (and, of course, there are low-cost Mr. Coffees with a two-hour turn-off chip built-in), we went on and on.
One of my best bosses at Eastern Iowa Community College had a terrific solution that kept us on track. He had two essential rules. All agenda items must be published 2-3 days before the meeting. Too often, in many organizations, the agenda is passed out at the beginning of a meeting, leading to an irrelevant unfocused discussion.
Secondly, each issue was given a designated time for discussion. These two rules together help create focus, timeliness and relevance.
From immaterial to material or substantive discussions. Back to Oxford. Immaterial means “Unimportant under the circumstances; irrelevant.” As you can see, immaterial and irrelevant are highly related. Again it is important to let people have their voice in a discussion.
Widely attributed to Barnard Baruch but also used by Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, the phrase “People are entitled to their own opinions but not to their own facts,” has been often repeated. In some conversations, intentionally or from ignorance, immaterial, unrelated, not substantive information is put forward.
So whether you are in a group meeting, writing memos or just talking, make sure your facts are well cited and have something to do with the current discussion. Remember, in many situations, there is an inverse relationship between the amount someone speaks and the relevance, substance and materiality of what they have to say.
With work and effort, you can develop the reputation of being competent, relevant and providing material facts. Not even Hamilton Burger could object to that.
Don Daake, BS, MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet. He has published numerous peer-reviewed Journal articles, several book chapters and over 30 professional conference papers. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.