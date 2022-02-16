Editor’s note: The next two weeks Dr. Daake and Dr. Piatt will respond to the question about the role and impact of mentoring.
“Our chief want in life is somebody who will make us do what we can.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
“The delicate balance of mentoring someone is not creating them in your own image but giving them the opportunity to create themselves.” — Steven Spielberg
Mentoring has and will continue to be an essential topic in business and all types of human interactions. I (Dr. Daake) want to provide four observations related to informal mentoring that might be different and even a bit counter intuitive.
1. Whether you realize it, someone is always mentoring and influencing us — either for good or bad. Let’s focus on the good first. While many people assume that mentoring is a formal process, which in many organizations it is, there is also an informal or unofficial type of mentoring.
Across the years, I worked with some great people who were not my official mentors but nevertheless, just by working for or with them, I learned so much. At the University of Iowa, Dr. Penny Baron and Dr. Gerry Eskin (who later went on to create the large Chicago-based market research firm Information Resources) taught me the fine points of market research, which led to my first professional job as a market researcher at Winnebago Industries.
While there, I worked for Doug Scroggs, who became a lifelong friend and taught me the fine art of staying calm under pressure. Doug’s boss Dave Arnoldy taught me (something never discussed in all my formal business education) — the art of being ultra-prepared.
Dave would walk into a meeting not only being well prepared but actually knowing more about the other executives’ areas than they themselves knew. At Winnebago, I was also given the chance to work directly and be “informally mentored” by Dave Power, CEO and founder of the worldwide company J.D. Powers and Associates.
2. Informal mentoring can also lead to bad habits and unethical behavior. Chances are that all of us will end up working for people that use manipulation, use people, and take shortcuts. Much to our chagrin, because at least in the short run, they get promoted and rise in unhealthy cultures, we must be cautious letting these people mentor us.
Had it not been for the significant influences of the people named above (but especially my friend and colleague Kenneth Pinto at Eastern Iowa Community College District), I might have been tempted to follow the wrong path. Ken, who had traveled worldwide working in international business before coming to work at EICCD (mainly because of health issues that no longer let him pursue the extreme demands of his career), was a master-reader of people.
He knew how to work with and work around the bad-acting characters. If you work in a toxic culture, you need to leave as soon as you can. The good news? Never in the past 40 years has there been so much opportunity for highly competent, ethical employees to work for organizations that do things right.
3. Whether we know it or not, we serve as informal mentors to people around us. This is true of us at work, in our family, our social connections and in the community. First of all, we have to freely acknowledge that no one is perfect. But on the other hand, if we realize that we are always being watched for good or bad, it raises us to a higher standard. As a young kid in Sunday School, I learned a song that may be even more appropriate for adults.
“Be Careful.” As you are reading this (or maybe singing along), substitute the word “Big” for little and also in addition to the Father up above “all those around me.”
The song goes like this: “O be careful little eyes what you see, For the Father up above is looking down in love. O be careful little ears what you hear; O be careful little hands what you do; O be careful little feet where you go; O be careful little heart whom you trust; O be careful little mind what you think.” This is not just a naïve children’s song, but a firm guide to a life well-lived.
4. We can display positive behaviors to informally mentor those around us. The point of “Be careful” is more or less things we should avoid doing or saying. But let me share a list of seven things all of us can do to positively mentor those around us in all walks of life, both personally and professionally:
A) Start by working hard and not cutting corners. Work both as a team member and individually. B) Listen carefully– not only to others but what comes out of your own mouth. C) Recognize the work of others and when needed use Appreciate Inquiry to not only fix problems but also correct wrong things. D) Avoid gossip–that is tough for most of us, including me. E) Listen more than you talk. F) Use emotional intelligence and first and foremost apply E.I. to yourself. G) Be considerate of others and their feelings. As Maya Angelou reminds us, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Next week, Dr. Piatt will focus on the consequential effects of diamond-level mentoring strategies to inculcate into your organization in part-two of this series.