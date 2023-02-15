edpiatt3

As a business professor and a proponent of change management strategies, it is essential to recognize change within your organization and get adequate employee buy-in. Any change initiative impacts and influences the organizational culture.

According to corporate culture expert Dr. Edgar Schein, the following dictums are essential tasks in improving your organizational culture, which is predicated on: 1) Improving the efficiency of work practices. 2), Improving the quality of products and services your organization provides. 3) Making your workplace safer. 4) Making work life more engaging, thereby, improving the quality of life at work. 5) Improving the habitual tasks to make them accessible and more effective. 6) Teaching, coaching and mentoring your team members. 7) Influencing the people below you, above you and around you to new ways of thinking or a new behavior that better reflects your beliefs.

However, discordant themes emerge within the organizational culture when subcultures form to circumvent the proposed change initiatives. Recently, I have witnessed several organizations stifled through concerted efforts of employees engaging in misinformation, quiet quitting, insubordination and refusing to adhere to the standards of organizational accountability both at a micro and macro level. The consequential results of employee disengagement, and reframing subcultures as the dominant force, result in the organization further spiraling into chaos and anarchy.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

