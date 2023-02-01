edpiatt3

With reckless abandon, failed leadership policies percolate within political and organizational environments. Galvanizing these issues are ineptitude, poor communication strategies, narcissistic behaviors, self-absorbed and egotistical team leaders, and the inability to coalesce Emotional Intelligence into their professional practice.

Non-diamond-level leaders equivocate and pander to confusion, gossip, incapability to make decisions and wreak havoc in the organization. The ensuing results produce a chaotic and turbulent culture that harvests the cataclysmic decline of the organization.

Abetted in these efforts, non-diamond-level leaders equate the accumulation of personal power over the organizational success and deride others for not keeping in lockstep with their incompetence and maladroitness. From a systems theory perspective, seemingly inconsequential events cascade and further devolve the organization into a muddled morass of bizarre power structures leaving team members confused and further escalating their ineffectiveness with these fanatical and tyrannical leaders.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational-economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

