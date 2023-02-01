With reckless abandon, failed leadership policies percolate within political and organizational environments. Galvanizing these issues are ineptitude, poor communication strategies, narcissistic behaviors, self-absorbed and egotistical team leaders, and the inability to coalesce Emotional Intelligence into their professional practice.
Non-diamond-level leaders equivocate and pander to confusion, gossip, incapability to make decisions and wreak havoc in the organization. The ensuing results produce a chaotic and turbulent culture that harvests the cataclysmic decline of the organization.
Abetted in these efforts, non-diamond-level leaders equate the accumulation of personal power over the organizational success and deride others for not keeping in lockstep with their incompetence and maladroitness. From a systems theory perspective, seemingly inconsequential events cascade and further devolve the organization into a muddled morass of bizarre power structures leaving team members confused and further escalating their ineffectiveness with these fanatical and tyrannical leaders.
Thwarting these ideologies of non-diamond-level leaders as described above, an interesting article was written by Obinna Ekezie titled “5 Common Leadership Faux Pas.” I will highlight the salient points of Ekezie’s article and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
It is against this backdrop that Ekezie asserted, “Seemingly small changes can have a large impact. All leadership roles present their challenges, regardless of the industry. Luckily, nowadays, there are many avenues to learn how to combat these challenges, from attending online leadership seminars to speaking with other entrepreneurs and educating through their struggles and resolutions via various forms of media.”
Here are some obstacles that Ekezie encountered and how she overcame them.
1. A lack of constant feedback: (Inept leaders promulgate inadequate feedback and derail a crucial feedback loop to move their teams to the next tier of excellence. Feedback is essential to ensure your team is moving within the vision and mission of the organization. Influential leaders provide positive feedback and use negative feedback and mistakes as crucible learning moments for the organizational team members. Finally, diamond-level leaders seek feedback from their peers, stakeholders, and even their team members to monitor their internal and external progress.)
2. Being too hands off or micromanaging your team: (Ineffectual and non-diamond-level leaders’ stratagem of being too aloft or overzealous and micromanaging their team’s results in chaos, confusion and derails your team’s inability to manage their work appropriately. Diamond-level leaders, on the other hand, listen to their team’s concerns, guides them when needed and allow them to offer their ideas and opinions. Listen to your team and allow them to criticize, but temper that criticism by asking for solutions. But remember, in the end, you are the leader and are ultimately responsible for the outcomes and decisions being made in the organization.)
3. Not defining goals: (Incompetent leaders escalate conflict and division within the organization with the inability or refusal to delineate achievable goals or directives. The old saying goes, “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there.”
Toward that end, set forth clear and definable objectives and goals. Diamond-level leaders show the way and help their team attain the goals and objectives of the organization.)
4. A lack of training and development: (Organizations predicated on achieving excellence invest in their teams by instituting a continual training and development plan for their direct reports. Super Bowl champions are a great model to emulate as they stress the fundamentals, train at a high level and are continually developing to move to the next tier of excellence. Leaders must equip their teams to deal with the constant forces of internal and external change and prepare them to deal with contingencies their teams and organizations may face.)
5. Poor time management skills: (Non-diamond-level leaders bask in the light of creating a sense of urgency while failing to be effective. Proper time management is grounded in communication, problem-solving, prioritization and stress management. Finally, focusing on your call-to-action items, insisting others respect your time, scheduling yourself, doing a time audit and avoiding multi-tasking ensures you can operate at peak efficiency and make “time” your ally instead of your enemy.)
As seen through the prism of ineffectual leaders who negate distinction and merit, I want to share some leadership quotes that may assist you in your pursuit of organizational excellence.
• “More people would learn from mistakes if they were not so busy denying them.” — Anonymous
• “Give people permission to make mistakes and the obligation to learn from them.” — Anonymous
• “A person must be big enough to admit their mistakes, smart enough to profit from them, and strong enough to correct them.” — John C. Maxwell
• “Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
• “Don’t waste a good mistake. … Learn from it.” — Robert Kiyosaki
• “Leaders who don’t listen will eventually be surrounded by people who have nothing to say.” — Andy Stanley
• “Wisdom is the reward you get from a lifetime of listening when you’d preferred to talk.” — Doug Larson
In the final analysis, there is a distinctive and yawning gap between effective and ineffectual leaders. Regardless of your position or rank in your organization, you will face specific challenges and obstacles. By inculcating a culture of communication, trust, transparency, continual education and training, and learning from other people’s mistakes, can effectuate and capture interpersonal and intrapersonal success.
Addressing these five leadership lessons as described above and articulated by Ekezie, we can all become efficacious leaders in our personal and professional domain.
Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational-economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.