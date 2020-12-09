I’m always a bit reluctant to provide a disclaimer before I share my thoughts. After all this column is written as commentary. My observations will not be universally accepted, but I do think they represent a majority of Americans and those who live in our area.
In a politically correct world where certain viewpoints are being censored, shut down and removed from social media and the field of entertainment, you may have noticed some of the most egregious and outrageous things are said about those of us who are in fact being censored.
One of the most important things that President Trump has done is to make it OK to say “Merry Christmas” again. (Whether you voted for Joe Biden or Trump is not relevant here.) In a diverse society with Christians, Jews, Muslims and others, I have the same message: Do not let would-be censors (either deliberately or just by ignoring the faith of hundreds of millions of citizens) drive your faith from the public square, work, and schools. (By the way this column is not meant to exclude any religious groups, but I’m focusing on Christmas and Hanukkah because they are both celebrated in December each year.)
As business owners feel free to express your beliefs in your place of business. We are not talking about “getting into peoples’ faces.” Rather it’s not being afraid to express your faith in genuine, encouraging and hopeful ways. Most customers and employees will appreciate your support of long held traditions.
Frankly, though, displaying your faith shouldn’t be about gaining some business advantage (although it generally is.) Why am I emphasizing this? Because the secularization of the Christmas, and Hanukkah seasons, has made our society culturally sterile. Oh, we hear about Christmas all the time. To paraphrase the popular game, “Where in the world is Carmen San Diego.” I ask, “Where in the world is Jesus Christ in Christmas.”
Hallmark plays good wholesome, often romantic movies that are feel good and brighten our spirits. But in these movies we are told Christmas is about family, giving to others, Santa Claus, presents and trees, but I have yet to hear the name Jesus spoken even once in their many programs. Various Christmas parades including Macy’s has Rudolph, Santa, sugar plum fairies and more, but God forbid that Jesus be mentioned.
In an attempt to not offend a few people, millions and millions of people of faith are shut out. They are told to keep their religious ideas inside their churches and homes. If you don’t mind, keep them out of the school system, your businesses and off the street. Can anyone seriously make the case that in doing so, our society has become better, more loving and more civil?
I think not. The “separation of church and state” phrase (not anywhere in the Constitution) is so cavalierly uttered by people misinformed about both the history and the Constitution and is sad.
I for one am much more likely to support a business that openly displays their faith so long as they walk the talk. If not, they’ll do more damage than good.
Let me illustrated the absurdity of ripping out the religious underpinnings of Christmas and Hanukkah. While the things cited above about Christmas are wonderful and provide happiness, it is a bit puzzling why the main thing for millions of faith-oriented persons is totally ignored. As one famous radio personality puts it, sometimes the only way to illustrate the absurd is to provide an absurd example.
Get me a little license here to illustrate this. I’m sure there are people in this country (matter of fact we have seen it lately) that disdain America and are offended by the 4th of July holiday. Suppose they are allowed to apply their “cancel culture mandate” they have granted to themselves.
Taking the same approach as those who would “sanitize” Christmas, let’s apply that to the renamed Firecracker Day (held July 4). We would have parades, of course, but please no American flags — someone might be offended. We can have fireworks, but forget about those patriotic Sousa marches or The Star Spangled Banner, or God Bless America.
And any news reports, absolutely no talk about the Declaration of Independence because it is after all Firecracker Day. Tributes to the military and veterans are out too. Those who did not serve might feel badly, and we can’t let that happen on such a joyous occasion as Firecracker Day. Family barbecues and picnics are OK, but there needs to be a strict prohibition of anyone wishing family, friends and guests a “Happy 4th of July.”
I could go on, and I’m not trying to be overly sarcastic, but you see where we have come.One of my good friends, Jimmy, recently gave me a thought-provoking bumper sticker. It says “In God we trust, but can God trust us?”
We are all guaranteed freedom of religion by the first amendment. We must respect the rights of all citizens to choose the religion of their choice or no religion at all.
I respect all the happiness that people look forward to each Christmas. But in an attempt to not offend anyone, we have bent over backwards to ignore and remove the important, historical, cultural, and religious aspects of the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays. I certainly hope that once again we can get comfortable with each other sincerely celebrating our faith in our homes and churches but also in the public square.
Sometimes with all the Christmas advertising, movies, cartoons, secular songs, parties and celebrations I feel like I have been overdosed on cotton candy. A more complete meal of steak, potatoes, corn, cranberries and other trimmings sounds awfully good.
For me the analogy holds and that means recognizing the complete and central message of Christmas. We join our Jewish friends in their celebration of the joy, dedication and peace of Hanukkah. This year boldly celebrate in whatever way you see fit. It’s time to terminate the absurd “cancel culture” ideology.
“At this Christmas when Christ comes, will He find a warm heart? Mark the season of Advent by loving and serving the others with God’s own love and concern.” — Mother Teresa
“The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle.” — Rabbi Irving Greenberg
