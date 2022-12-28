Editor’s Note: This is the first part of a two-part article. In part one, Dr. Daake will discuss product and service reliability. In part 2 on Jan 11, Don will then examine how personal reliability is critical to ourselves and others.

Reliability means consistent behavior and results you can count on time after time. Synonyms include dependability, consistency, durability and trustworthiness.

During times of high inflation, as a customer, buyer or employer, getting the best value for our money is more critical than ever. Different people take various approaches to cope with inflation. A notable trend among lower and middle income consumers and those on fixed incomes is to trade down to get what we need.

Don Daake, BS, MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University. He now lives in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

Recommended for you