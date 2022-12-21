edpiatt3

Piatt

As we are in full swing into the holiday season and embarking on the verge of Christmas, we need to inculcate a spirit of gratitude and thanksgiving for all our daily blessings. While a cocktail of maladies seems incontrovertible, concurrent with a general malaise of inflation and political actors wreaking havoc in the world, we live in a country that is still worth fighting for and certainly one that is the envy of the world.

While we all need to recalibrate our sense of the “new normal” due to COVID-19, a discordant theme emerges: We seem to have withdrawn from our “past normal” to some audacious effort to protect ourselves and loved ones from passing on some continually evolving and changing virus. Public gatherings at churches, social events and public outings are rife with the constant refrain, protect yourself and your neighbors from passing on some harmful infections that continue to develop and decimate.

However, despite these “new normal infections,” we can, with forethought and careful planning, create a new culture of giving to enrich others through a spirit of giving and gratitude. As such, an interesting article written by Rebecca Taylor-Kent titled “5 Benefits of Giving.” I will highlight Taylor-Kent’s salient points and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational-economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

