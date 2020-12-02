Our country is plagued by nefarious political actors, nebulous solutions and a lack of Emotional Intelligence that circumvents virtuous leadership strategies. Our organizations are in the evolution of chaos with the COVID-19 pandemic, and eminent shutdowns of nonessential businesses are looming.
Our country is ripped apart at the seams with uncertainty regarding the recent presidential election, and civility is at an all-time low. The national media continues to propagate and censor actual events, and social media limits what we hear or post based on biased fact-checking and removing tweets or social media posts that go against their agenda and standards.
Naturally, we all face a leadership crisis in our lives, and we indeed are facing one nationally. However, before we can deal with ineffectual leadership, we need to define it. An excellent article was written by Mike Myatt, “12 Ways to Spot Ineffective Leadership.” I will highlight Myatt’s salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
At the outset, Myatt contends it’s important to realize just because someone is in a leadership position doesn’t necessarily mean they should be. Put another way: not all leaders are created equal. Many organizations are suffering from a recognition problem — they cannot recognize good leaders from bad ones. I will discuss Myatt’s 12 approaches and how to recognize ineffectual leaders below.
1. Poor character: (Ineffectual leaders often lack character, integrity and ethics. They often rationalize their behavior and blame others for their misdeeds and mistakes. Their evident demise is based on their self-serving behavior of gratifying their own needs over others, especially over the organization’s.)
2. Lack of performance: (Unproven leaders often fail because of their limited, or even having no, past track records. These leaders’ inability to take risks and learn from their mistakes hamper their success, and eventually, they are cast out of the organization.)
3. Poor communication skills: (Leaders who exhibit poor communication skills will be short-lived in the organization. Proven leaders display active listening, fluidity in their thinking and assess the situation and dial it up or down accordingly.)
4. Self-serving nature: (Diamond-level leaders understand the golden rule of leadership: “Service above self.” These leaders exhibit confidence that engenders trust for those whom they serve and extols the virtues of team success rather than a personal one.)
5. One size fits all leadership style: (Poor leaders only have one tool in their toolbox: “My way or the highway.” Exceptional leaders view leadership in the context of the situation and employ various leadership strategies to identify and resolve the problem and, consequently, teach others from their mistakes as crucible learning moments.)
6. Lack of focus and follow through: (Ineffectual leaders are plagued by indecision, lack of focus and clarity. Diamond-level leaders delve into details, recognize the problem and then offer strategic and tactical approaches for solving the issue at hand.)
7. Not forward-looking: (Exceptional leaders have a vision. Without a vision, there is no leadership. Change management is focused on innovation and dealing with prescient change in the organization. Leaders who are proactive, dynamic and growing offer the best chance for sustaining success in the organization.)
8. Disconnected from the market: (Leaders who fail to be attuned to the needs of the market [external as well as internal stakeholders] ultimately will fail. Successful leaders engage and employ strategies that will engender customer satisfaction and loyalty. Finally, these engaging leaders practice not only valuing their customers but their employees as well.)
9. Not invested: (A leader who is not invested in the team or organization not only will not have a team but will not have an organization. Leaders committed to capitalizing the success of those they lead will build not only diamond-level organizations but also imbue their culture with one of alignment of purpose, trust and communication to move to the next tier of success.)
10. Not accountable: (Myatt contends “leaders not accountable to their people will eventually be held accountable by their people.” Therefore, real leaders are accountable to their team and stakeholders. They accept personal responsibility for their actions and treat their personal failures as teachable learning opportunities for their team.)
11. Not focused: (Ineffectual leaders who are not intentional and are not focused will fail not only themselves but their team as well. Exceptional leaders bring forth discipline and model the behavior they wish their team to follow. Organizations are at their most significant risk when leaders lose their focus.)
12. Lacking vision: (Diamond-level leaders understand their primary responsibility is to align their vision with the organization’s purpose and mission. Poor leaders who lack vision and who exhibit tunnel vision ultimately will fail. Clarity with purpose, intention and focus brings forth unity and organizational success.)
Unfettered by subtlety, ineffectual leaders are identified easily as per the 12 factors described above by Myatt. Diamond-level leaders are the antithesis of ineffectual leaders, and these leaders imbibe virtuous leadership strategies based on Emotional Intelligence, transformational versus transactional leadership and creating and sustaining a culture of ethics, trust, character, integrity, unity and communication.
In moments such as these, I would be remiss to not quote one of the greatest generals of World War II, Douglas McArthur, who so eloquently said, “A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions and compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.”
Taken from another vantage point, Rosalynn Carter articulated, “A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go but ought to be.”
Finally, we would be wise to identify the 12 traits of an ineffectual leader as described by Myatt and then ensconce ourselves with the leadership advice of McArthur and Carter. The encapsulation of these factors will result in your ability to increase your leadership sphere of influence, thereby adding significance to others and your organization.
