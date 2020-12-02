Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is an adjunct professor of business at Olivet Nazarene University in the MBA/MOL program. He also serves as an adjunct professor in the doctoral program and doctoral dissertation advisor at Trevecca Nazarene University. In addition, he is also an organizational consultant and specializes in Emotional Intelligence. He can be contacted through the DailyJournal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.