“We often miss opportunity because it’s dressed in overalls and looks like work” — Thomas A. Edison

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” — Tim Notke, basketball coach

A wise friend of ours says that in tough times at work “The good give up and leave … the bad give up and stay.” A clarification – bad and good here does not necessarily refer to a person’s character, but rather their work habits and effort.

Dr. Brad Thomas, DBA, MBA, is a professor of business and MIS at Olivet Nazarene University with more than 20 years of information technology experience. He also works at the Bourbonnais Township Park District as a marketing assistant. He can be contacted at bthomas@olivet.edu.

Don Daake, MBA, Ph.D. is Professor Emeritus at Olivet. He has done consulting with many large and small companies and has numerous publications in academic journals, conference papers, and book chapters. He now lives in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City area. Contact him directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

