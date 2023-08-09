A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the times when my mother would say to me when I was being a little cranky, discontented, bored or uncooperative, “You are being a Contrary Joe.” I pled guilty.

Even today, I still sometimes get contrary. I also recall another expression she used but one that was more positive. When she saw somebody working hard, fast and intensely, she would say about them (and sometimes me) “We were going a pace.”

While optimistic, there was the implied caution of overdoing it.

Don Daake, MBA, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University, specializing in strategic planning and marketing research. He holds a B.S. from Kansas State University, an MBA from the University of Iowa, and a Ph.D. in strategy from Florida State University.

