The year was 1984, and George Orwell’s futuristic look into his landmark book began as a journey of living in cursed times. It was heralded as a satire, a prophecy, a warning, a political thesis, science fiction work, a spy thriller, a psychological horror, a gothic nightmare, a postmodern text, and a love story as articulated in an article by “The Guardian.”
Given this fictional account of the futuristic year of 1984 as penned by Orwell in 1948, it still rings true today in 2020. The prophetic vision of Orwell revelations of truth being manipulated, language is distorted, power is being abused, and more importantly, we want to know how bad things can get?
As evidenced in the words of Anthony Burgess, author of “A Clockwork Orange, an apocalyptical codex of our worst fears.”
But unlike the fictional account of “1984,” we are relegated to a world that appeared surreal in Orwell’s book has come to fruition in 2020. Our country is in chaos: Peaceful protests morphing into riots and destruction of personal and federal property, monuments being destroyed by thugs and criminals, and politicians pandering for votes removing those deemed offensives; our national anthem being dishonored and people kneeling in protests; our flag being burned and trampled on, and; politicians clamoring for a one-world order and ushering in socialism with the daily erosion of our First and Second Amendment rights at the precipice of being eliminated.
Consequently, an epic quote from Christopher Hitchens, one of Orwell’s most eloquent admirers, said, “It matters not what you think but how you think? The national media has become the ‘Thought Police,’ and if you do not agree with their propaganda, you are relegated as an agitator.”
As well, the political left is advocating for the eradication of our history. Anything these clamoring and self-promoting politicians deem offensive must be removed from public consumption or viewing. However, as we have learned from World War II, and as prominently advocated in the Jewish Holocaust Museum, George Santayana expressed, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
As a country, we are at the crossroads for our democratic survival. Additionally, as displayed at the Jewish Holocaust Museum is the vignette by Martin Niemoller; “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out —because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Many of us fear and avoid conflicts because of our past experiences or being mislabeled as an agitator. However, as Dr. Martin Luther King famously said, “A riot is the language of the unheard. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
We would be wise to heed King’s words of love and not hatred.
One of my favorite quotes regarding civility comes from an unknown author: “Civility is the cache of being well-bred.”
Therefore, moving forward in a democratic and free society, as well as in our organizations, we need to value, love, affirm, respect and be civil to each other. Our disagreements can be framed as a starting part of our collective dialogue in understanding the other person’s viewpoints and frustrations.
In light of the foregoing, an interesting article by Johanna Owenby titled, “5 Ways to Promote Civility in the Workplace.” I will highlight Owenby’s five salient factors and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Pay attention: (Practice the art of active listening and become aware of the other person’s needs. Look at the body language and primarily focus on what is not being said. Always indicate that you value and appreciate the other person with whom you are engaging.)
2. Other people: (Implement value into the conversation by remembering a person’s name and being mindful in the rewarding team-member’s contribution to the organization.)
3. Be inclusive: (Ensure that you welcome and acknowledge everyone on your team. No one likes to be left out, and everyone deserves to feel welcome and part of the team.)
4. Respect even a subtle “no”: (Recognize, respect, and accept a person’s “no” in requesting a favor or some form of action on their part. “No” means “no,” whether implied or expressed.)
5. Be respectful of others’ time: (Do not be a time killer or time filler. As Owenby points out, be careful not to send the message that your time is more important than theirs. A common mistake is demanding immediate attention by showing up or calling unannounced. Always make it safe and possible for the other person to pick a better time. Also, be aware of how you manage your time and avoid creating emergencies for others.)
In the final analysis, everyone deserves to be respected, valued and acknowledged. Civility is the key to fostering relationships. As a leader, or citizen, it is incumbent to be civil to each other and recognize that we might have divergent views, but in the end, we are all human beings that require love, acknowledgement and acceptance.
Remember the words of King; it is not the color of our skin but the content of our character that matters the most. Be the change you wish to see in the world and watch our world become changed for the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!