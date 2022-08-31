edpiatt3

Piatt

By now it is evident that our country is plagued with ineffectual leaders and leadership ineptitude. My last few articles focused on the identification of ineffectual leadership and its requisite unraveling to promote efficacious diamond-level leaders moving their organization and teams to the next tier of excellence.

Facile leadership strategies plague non-diamond-level leaders, and, as such, a stimulating article presented on bluessteps.com conveys the obverse side of the coin in assisting leaders to capture the essence of “What Makes a Great Leader? 12 Key Elements of Leadership Success.” I will highlight the salient points of this article and make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

On a broader scale, and as I previously discussed, Emotional Intelligence is predicated on four factors: self-awareness, social-awareness, self-management, and relationship management. However, a rippling effect ensues when non-diamond-level leaders do not promote or practice EI and further propelling the organization into chaos with self-serving and narcissistic attitudes. It is fair to ask; if attitudes are contagious, what happens when ineffectual and narcissistic leaders disseminate their brand of injustice rather than successful leadership strategies?

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

Recommended for you