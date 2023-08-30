edpiatt3
Buy Now

Piatt

Editor’s note: Dr. Michael Burke is co-writing this week’s article with Dr. Edward Piatt.

In many ways, and as I have written extensively in the past 14 years, leadership is more of an art than a science. Leaders grapple with a myriad of issues regarding the quality of leadership, which is nestled in having a vision, planning, inspiring others, directing their teams, having courage, promoting integrity, showing humility, having a laser-type focus, implementing a spirit of culture and inclusivity, offering clear and concise communication, delivering honesty in their communications, offering an empathetic environment, delegating tasks to their teams, showing confidence, and last but not least, inculcating strategic and tactical decision-making.

Given the dimensions of leadership above, all those critical attributes enable the leader to move their teams to the next level of excellence in the organization. However, the art of leadership precariously balances on the fulcrum of intelligence gathering, receiving, and acting on solid information, and then making informed decisions based on environmental scanning, strategic analysis, contingencies and scenario planning.

Dr. Michael Burke, ED.D., is currently a doctoral advisor at Trevecca Nazarene University and a small business owner. He is a former high school Spanish Teacher of 23 years and currently lives in New Lenox with his wife and three daughters. You may contact him at burkeworst@gmail.com

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu

Recommended for you