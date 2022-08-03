The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois...
Eastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
Ford County in east central Illinois...
Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois...
Southwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...
* Until 300 PM CDT.
* At 155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Manteno to 8 miles west of Ashkum to near
Saybrook, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Lowell, Manteno, Gibson City,
Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne,
Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton
and Crescent City.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 271 and 319.
This includes... Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway, and Olivet Nazarine University.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
514 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
LIVINGSTON
IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS
FORD IROQUOIS
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
BENTON JASPER LAKE IN
NEWTON PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS,
BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY,
DEMOTTE, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY,
FOWLER, GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET,
KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA,
MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE,
RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN,
WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Maximum heat index values of 105 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Grundy, Southern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Will
and Eastern Will Counties.
* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Signaling a clear and present danger is the absence of exceptionalism. Our country is rife with political mediocrity, organizational ineptitude and a plethora of workers who exhibit a lackadaisical attitude toward excellence and are more concerned with their rights rather than the organizational obligations paving a path toward distinction. Scott Galloway articulated an interesting observation, “It’s never been a better time to be exceptional, or a worst time to be average.”
We are indeed at a crossroads between national obscurity and individual excellence.
Efforts are underway for a concerted ideological shift for progressive change. The national media is replete with these systemic philosophies for changing the Christian-Judeo ethics on which our country was founded on to a more progressive-socialistic one-world order. Exceptionalism in thought, word and attitude are more of an exception now than the norm. Affirmed in this notion of exceptionalism is a thought as presented by Frank Sonnenberg, who stated, “If change isn’t making things better, than it’s time for a change.”
Distilling the contemplation that organizations are a microcosm of society, and amid this virtual onslaught of political apathy, organizational mediocrity and the disappearance of worker exceptionalism, an interesting article was written by Rick Riddle titled; 7 Tips for Becoming an Exceptional Leader.” I will highlight Riddle’s 7 salient points and then add my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. They can make decisions: (Diamond-level leaders are equipped to make decisions and do not shy away from the obvious challenges. These leaders take obstacles head-on, and right or wrong, make informed decisions with the appropriate information, discussions with other relevant stakeholders, and forge ahead and decide. Remember, the inability to decide is also a decision.)
2. They know themselves: (The Oracle of Delphi pronounced: “Know theyself.” However, knowing oneself requires Emotional Intelligence to possessing “self-awareness.” Exceptional leaders do not equivocate and seek out advice, wisdom, and even leadership strategies from others with whom they respect. Interestingly, these leaders recognize their weaknesses to fortify their strengths. More importantly, these leaders use their weaknesses as crucible learning moments to impart lessons to their teams and build upon those weaknesses and turn them into strengths.)
3. They communicate well: (Extraordinary leaders know that communication is one of the essential hallmarks of leadership and is effective in reducing conflict within the organization. This dyadic phenomenon is based on listening and being able to explain the message. Regardless of the leader’s intellect, there is always something new to learn and explore within the leadership realm. Listening is one key factor of gathering new information and having the unique perspective to synthesize that information and clearly explain it to others in the organization.)
4. They have a destination: (Emotional Intelligent leaders possess the uncanny ability to navigate the organization’s destination and get others to get on board the train. These inspirational leaders are proactive with long-term goals and sustainable objectives. Articulating these goals and objectives with your teams and then consistently going over them to achieve the desired outcome is essential to completing the organizational journey and destination.)
5. They accept blame: (Distinguished leaders give credit to their teams and accept the blame when things go wrong. Great leaders allow their team to make mistakes and create a culture of trust for others to inculcate a safe environment to reduce negativity and insulate the team from negative feedback.)
6. They give credit where it is due: (Eminent leaders recognize and reward the contributions of their team members when warranted. In a circuitous way, exceptional leaders go out of their way to ensure those less heard in the organization get the respect they deserve and warrant. Loyalty is based on trust and recognizing team member’s contributions cements the foundations for loyalty and care in the organization.)
7. They have infectious passion: (Celebrated leaders understand attitudes are contagious and, thus, infuse their passion into their team. The irresistible passion ignites the team to achieve unbridled enthusiasm, creativity, and productivity. Passion brewed with confidence is a delightful tonic that can be enjoyed by all who imbibe.)
The rippling effects of exceptionalism compel us to examine how diamond-level leaders attain excellence in the organization. Leadership takes many forms and is often more of an art than a science. Exceptional leadership is predicated on the ability to drive the organizations’ purpose with the team’s passion to motivate them to the next tier of excellence.
Gesturing toward a consensus on leadership, the leadership literature is filled with examples of leadership being prosocial. It makes people-both the leader and those with them better. Exceptional leaders utilize Emotional Intelligence to move from the egocentric “I” to the relationship-centered “We.”
Exceptionalism is, therefore, the ability to translate a group of wanderlust individuals into an exceptional team that transcends mediocrity and ascends to new heights of excellence.
Facing the leadership challenges ahead, we would be wise to heed the words of Jim Rohn, who advanced, “The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humor but without folly.”
Toward that end, we all can be exceptional leaders.
Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.