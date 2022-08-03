EdPiatt2

Ed Piatt

Signaling a clear and present danger is the absence of exceptionalism. Our country is rife with political mediocrity, organizational ineptitude and a plethora of workers who exhibit a lackadaisical attitude toward excellence and are more concerned with their rights rather than the organizational obligations paving a path toward distinction. Scott Galloway articulated an interesting observation, “It’s never been a better time to be exceptional, or a worst time to be average.”

We are indeed at a crossroads between national obscurity and individual excellence.

Efforts are underway for a concerted ideological shift for progressive change. The national media is replete with these systemic philosophies for changing the Christian-Judeo ethics on which our country was founded on to a more progressive-socialistic one-world order. Exceptionalism in thought, word and attitude are more of an exception now than the norm. Affirmed in this notion of exceptionalism is a thought as presented by Frank Sonnenberg, who stated, “If change isn’t making things better, than it’s time for a change.”

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University, and a former doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

Recommended for you