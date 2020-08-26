Editor’s note:The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake, will be jointly writing this column entitled Main Street — Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.
This month’s question came from Lou Fahey of Bradley. What is a salesperson to do in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis? Dr. Piatt will address the first part of this question, and then Dr. Daake will offer some additional insights into dealing with this issue.
Fahey offers us a compelling question for salespeople who make their living dealing with clients in face-to-face interactions. However, during this pandemic, it is not always possible, and creative solutions need to be implemented to sustain the Relationships and grow them. The current climate reminds us to be creative, and, as such, an interesting article titled, “5 Strategies to Manage Sales During COVID-19” written by Kayla Keyser, FLM Harvest, offers some compelling factors to consider. I will briefly outline these five strategies and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. Acknowledge the Reality: (Adjust and recalibrate how you move from face-to-face to online communications. Focus on creating goals and refocus on how you can best serve your customers. It requires finding solutions to problems previously not dealt with, and, in the process, it centers on finding proactive solutions by meeting the needs of the customer. Finally, it is asking the right questions and fulfilling the expectations of the customer)
2. Empathize with Your Customer: (COVID-19 affects everyone differently. The key is to understand your customer’s needs and adjust your tactics accordingly. This process includes getting to know your customers at a deeper level by developing stronger, deeper, and sustainable relationships. Keep in check your emotions and center on how you can fulfill your customer’s wants and emotional needs. By utilizing these key concepts, and by further developing your Emotional Intelligence skills, it will lead to managing others’ emotions to fulfill their purpose, and, thereby, solidifying the customer-client relationship.)
3. Plan and prioritize: (Central to dealing with an online presence encapsulates the relationship by planning and prioritizing communications to enhance and maintain the customer’s efficiency and time. The salesperson needs to focus on clarity of purpose, increased communications to the client, responding promptly on time, and acting diligently on promises made to your customers.)
4. Don’t back away: (Despite the pandemic, it is essential to focus on the task at hand by meeting your customer’s needs. Even though you might not be able to connect physically with your customers you can still communicate and make sure you are positioning to sell your products by offering high-quality service over your competitors. Now more than ever, you must produce and provide an excellent customer experience.)
5. Lead with confidence: (Sales leaders need to lead with confidence. This process includes building transparent procedures;best practices, managing your sales team efficiently and effectively; and improving the team’s competencies by establishing virtual learning opportunities to reinforce critical selling skills in the face of this ongoing pandemic. This can assist in reducing your team’s anxiety on a personal as well as professional level.)
Next, Daake will offer his unique perspective in dealing with this COVID-19 crisis.
“If you are not taking care of your customer, your competitor will.” – Bob Hooey
There are all kinds of selling these days from customers coming into the store, online sales, and using sophisticated software such as salesforce.com. Increasingly, though in this era of COVID-19, companies are starting to change and adapt for safety reasons and frankly for cost-cutting reasons. Everything from clothing to insurance, and now even cars can be purchased online. At first, when I saw the ads about car vending machines, I thought it was a joke until I drove by one of Carvana’s locations on Interstate 275 in Tampa.
As it gets easier and easier to find alternatives to buying online and with more flexible return or exchange policies, it can threaten the tried and true methods of face-to-face contact that generations of salespeople know is the gold standard. For many salespeople with an established book of business, the ability to go out and visit their clients (who over several years become friends) is why they love their jobs.
We were recently talking to a salesperson for Sysco Foods in Central Florida. He has been at it for years,and even though he can sell online, he told us he is so tired of sitting at home. In time, the threat of COVID-19 and its restrictions will go away, but like so many other things, the sales profession is changing forever.
Meanwhile, there are things the traditional salesperson can do to get through the present and prepare for the future. Steli Efti, in his article “Q&A: Remote selling during the COVID-19 crisis” offers some good ideas. Let me summarize two of his key points and add my comments. The entire article, it can be found at blog.close.com/remote-selling-qa/ Then I will add one more suggestion about travel.
First, Steli says, “Listen to your prospects and understand what’s going on in their world right now.” Whereas it is easier to do when you can meet face to face, you can do it with multiple phone calls, relevant and helpful emails and newsletters. For many of us, the idea of using online services such as Google Meet, Skype or Zoom is foreign. If you are not using them, try them. Don’t know how -– ask your children or grandchildren.
Many of your clients like our Florida friend who works for Sysco are working from home and frankly could use a change of pace. If you play golf or some other sport like that, invite and pay for a round of 9 or 18 holes. Additionally, while many businesses are not fully open yet, the possibility of meeting face to face outside your client’s business at a restaurant still exists.
Secondly, Efti says, “Find ways to either be helpful or give them confidence.”
The fact is that almost every business or client has been impacted by the economic slowdown (except for specific sectors such as hardware, building suppliers, and some general merchandise stores.) There is a lot of discouraged business owners who, through no fault of their own, have been hurt. Although your business might be suffering, be empathetic.
Are there things you can do to be more creative on payments, delivery dates and so forth? Hopefully, your company will be amenable to working with you and your clients. Many salespeople are under quotas. Everyone may need to take a look at these and be more flexible.
So much of business travel has stopped. People have fear, and companies have cut down on allowed travel. But this may be the very best time to go and see your client, especially if being on-site could help them in a particular way. Having taken a flight recently, I can tell you I felt safer on Southwest Airlines than I do at local grocery stores (even though they’re reasonably safe). Of course, you will have to make sure your client’s policy allows for it, and your company will support you in doing this.
But just the fact that you may be the only supplier-vendor that has the bravery to pay them an in-person visit, it will long be remembered.
Finally, dealing with this pandemic of COVID-19 certainly produces anxiety on many levels. However, by utilizing the information above, you can reduce anxiety by implementing these strategies. It centers on communication, providing excellent customer service, and meeting the needs of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!