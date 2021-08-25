Editor’s note: This week’s Ask the Professor column is based on Don’s ongoing conversation with his longtime friend and colleague Dr. Gary Koch, of Kankakee. Koch, who is a veteran, was a longtime psychology professor at Olivet and then later director of a doctorate program at Argosy University in Chicago.
The imminent question arising from several discussions with Dr. Gary Koch is best summed up by: “What can businesses and individuals do to more fully recognize the sacrifice and contribution of our veterans.”
Neither Ed nor I were in the service, but we have family members and friends that were. Gary was a Vietnam era veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. Those of us who are age 60 or older remember the turbulent late ‘60s and ‘70s when the nation was deeply divided over Vietnam.
At the time, rightly or wrongly, the war was loathed and despised by a sector of our population. And in too many cases, from Hollywood, the media and our universities, those serving were disrespected and criticized.
Thankfully, during the 1980s and onward, Americans have come to honor our vets whether they fought in World Wars I and II, the Korean War, Vietnam or more recently, the various Middle East conflicts. Today the vigorous level of patriotism and appreciation for our brave men and women is fitting, but we must never forget and need to find new ways to show our appreciation.
Over the years Dennis Marek’s Daily Journal column featuring local veteran heroes has been an admirable service to our community.
We realize that many local groups honor and respect veterans, and we are in no way underestimating those efforts. But Gary has mentioned several other things we can do. We will share a few of his ideas, and then I and Ed will add additional ideas.
First, consider offering year-round discounts on food and other services. Second, more intentionally announce veteran days in the media, on electronic signs and newspapers. Third, on Veterans Day in November, give a special 10% discount to veterans. Many stores already do this, and more could.
Fourth, publish the names each year of this areas’ servicemen and women who gave their lives in service to America. Fifth, more churches need to intentionally honor veterans on holidays such as Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day.
A brief comment here on holidays from (me) Don. We all enjoy holidays and time off. But especially on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, beyond the barbecues, fishing and picnics, more of our citizens need to stop, pause and reflect on their significance.
Schools, colleges and universities should use these days to talk about what it really means to have served our country and especially the sacrifice involved in giving the “last full measure.”
Our schools need to spend more time teaching about the price paid by all races and ethnic groups’ service members to support our freedom and bill of rights. We often hear “We can never forget,” but frankly, we are less likely to give it our full attention unless we deliberately plan to do something tangible.
If you have never visited the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, take your family up to this beautiful and sacred place some Sunday afternoon. There you will see the graves of tens of thousands of service members and their spouses, many of them who died in wartime.
This experience is especially significant for children and young adults to see. Parents and grandparents, this is an excellent opportunity to educate the next generation. Also, if you have never attended the Memorial Day celebration at Lincoln National Cemetery, plan on doing so in 2022.
Most communities now have monuments that celebrate the lives of service people. In my hometown, there is a beautiful granite display listing hundreds of veterans. Consider sponsoring the engraving of someone’s name you know in our community.
In Floyd County, Iowa, where I grew up, I made a modest $100 contribution to have my Dad’s name added. I’m now in the process of having my late brother, Richard L. Daake’s name added.
He served in the early 1970s and then went on to have a successful career as a professor. I believe every veteran who served needs to have their names displayed at a local memorial for future generations to remember.
You might also consider displaying a special support flag for veterans. If you go online and type in “Veterans Day flag,” you will see several choices. I just purchased a flag that displays the logos of all the branches of service and plan on flying it year-round.
Perhaps some local businesses could carry these items. They would make great birthday or Christmas gifts. Next, Ed will add a few more suggestions on what we can do to show them the respect and honor our veterans deserve.
Against this backdrop, our U.S. service personnel (veterans) have willingly offered their lives in pursuit of our American way of life.
The right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness is a doctrine that is enshrined in our Bill of Rights, which is the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
These amendments guarantee fundamental rights and civil liberties, such as the freedom of religion, the right to free speech, the right to bear arms, trial by jury and more, as well as reserving rights to the people and the states. Without our veterans protecting these rights, we would descend on the slippery slope of being a “Banana Republic” and become an authoritarian state based on terror as we now are witnessing in Afghanistan, where the only rights you have are what the Taliban says you have.
Gaining an unparalleled view, our veterans are the bulwark of our American civilization. Without our veterans our very way of life would be dramatically altered.
The undercurrent of emotions is somewhat ambiguous, as, in the past, our veterans have returned from several recent wars and were not appreciated nor recognized. Combating this, and with this sense of pride and wonderment, we need to be ever vigilant and thank our veterans for their service to our nation.
As such, and, as listed below, are some simple strategies for thanking our U.S. service personnel and our veterans who are always diligent and ready to move to the front lines and make the ultimate sacrifice in serving and defending our great nation.
1. Show up: (Attend and honor those on Veterans Day)
2. Donate: (Give generously to veteran organizations or VA hospitals)
3. Fly a flag: (Fly the U.S. flag the correct way and never disrespect the flag by stepping on it or using it in a disparaging way to criticize our great nation. Millions of men and women have died in service to our country and our flag.)
4. Ask someone about their service: (Show respect when you see a veteran and thank them for their service.)
5. Write: (Write a letter to veterans in the hospital or VA centers and thank them for their service. This simple gesture goes a long way in showing they are appreciated.)
6. Don’t confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day: (These are two different holidays, and Memorial Day is to honor our fallen soldiers.)
7. Visit a VA hospital: (Take time to visit a veteran and thank them by bringing a small token of appreciation – candy, books, personal care items, etc.)
8. Local businesses can offer discounts to veterans: (A small discount off the sales price or special promotion is a nice touch to thank a veteran for their service.)
In the final analysis, our country needs to be thankful and show respect for our veterans. By expressing gratitude for their service, we can begin the healing process for those who not only have physical but emotional scars as well for protecting our freedom.
We are indeed home of the free and land of the brave due to our veterans. Let us continue to show our gratitude for these heroes.