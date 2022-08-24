Across the years, I have written about the good, bad and ugly aspects of customer service. In this column, I want to focus on five brief examples of excellent service. I think it’s true that great customer service generally is a long-term proposition of consistent daily service, friendliness, and providing value.
I’ve also always made it a point to mention names when it comes to good service. I withhold the names of both the individual and their organization when it is incompetent, rude or poor service. So in this column, I’m going to name some names of both individuals and companies.
I have told people that in 1995, my wife and I came to Olivet Nazarene University and Bourbonnais for about two years – but that was 27 years ago. My years at Olivet were fulfilling and allowed me to influence the lives of young people and our community through the Weber Leadership Center.
My first service acknowledgment is the Village of Bourbonnais. Over the years, we have really enjoyed living here. City services are efficient and cost-effective. The town is clean and friendly, and we have always had excellent service from the mayors, trustees and employees. So it is with mixed feelings that we are moving back to my home state of Iowa to be nearer family and friends.
Sometimes even the day-to-day actions of employees are done in such a way that you walk away thinking, “I wish everyone treated customers that way.” For anyone who has to go on long-term medications (as most of us do as we age), getting everything right is always a challenge. So many people are involved, including doctors, pharmaceutical companies, Medicare and insurance companies.
The other day while I was in Walgreens on North Convent Street, there was an apparent issue with one of my prescriptions. It was supposed to be 90 days, but the insurance company only allowed 30 days without prior approval. When I questioned the pharmacy technician, Alex, he patiently and kindly explained the issue. He said they went ahead and fulfilled the 30 days so I would not run out while the matter was worked out. I was impressed with his complete, articulate explanation and his professionalism.
Assuming he was in college, I asked if he was going into the pharmacy profession. He said, yes, but he wanted to pursue research. He also told me he was in high school, not college. What an impressive example of a young man who had it all together. And I told him so, too.
Next was a simple incident at the UPS store on North Convent Street in Bourbonnais. I was returning DirecTV equipment because of the move. Tom, the man who helped me, was pleasant, efficien, and acted like it was a pleasure to serve me, not a bother. While I suppose we should expect that level of service from everyone, his cheerful, upbeat attitude was refreshing.
My last two examples actually come from Iowa. I knew that moving after 27 years was going to be a challenge. Daake’s version of “Murphy’s Law” is that any significant life challenge will cost twice as much money, take three times the hours, and four times the aggravation you planned. Without exaggeration, at least 150 things need to be handled.
Above all, there was the dreaded visit to the Iowa Department of Transportation, equal to the DMV (Office of the Illinois Secretary of State) here. In Iowa, title changes and license plates go through the county treasurer’s office. Based on my recent experience in Illinois, I was ready for two “wars” and many hours. Sorry DMV — I know you take a lot of abuse, but I think people in Illinois have just learned to tolerate the ordeal.
First was the driver’s license. We made an appointment ahead of time and got there early. Both Barbara and I were called up either early or ahead of time. We provided all the necessary documents (they make it clear on the website what you need.) I went up to the assigned person, and there was even a chair for me to sit at.
They processed the documents, gave me an eye test, and took my picture all at one station (the best one I’ve ever had for my license). It took a total of 10-15 minutes. So I got my eight-year license working with pleasant and competent people in a clean newer office. Did not expect that.
Now, for the even bigger challenge – getting new titles and license plates. We did not have an appointment but just walked into the Linn County Treasurer’s office. I asked the front desk lady how long the wait would be. She said about 20 minutes. I was skeptical, but after about 15 minutes, we were called up to see Julie, who handled our work. She was efficient and had a good sense of humor, and after about 10-15 minutes, we walked out with two new titles and our new license plates.
I bring these last two examples up not to criticize the local DMV employees. Still, it makes me wonder about Illinois Secretary of State’s management. People in Iowa describe it as “Iowa Nice.” That may be part of it. But as voters, I think the citizens of Illinois have the right to expect the same service we have received from the Village of Bourbonnais, Alex at Walgreen, and Tom at UPS.
I hope to continue to contribute to the Main Street column. I hope to carry some of the innovative ideas I learned in Illinois over to Iowa and also share some different perspectives from the Hawkeye State.
Dr. Don Daake, MBA, Ph.D., is Professor Emeritus at Olivet. He holds an MBA from the University of Iowa and a Ph.D. from Florida State University. He is in the process of moving to the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Metropolitan Area.