The “Andy Griffith Show,” still shown worldwide after almost 63 years, has been a source of folk wisdom for three generations of viewers. Some of us have seen the shows so many times that we can utter the next line. Andy repeatedly said it was Don Knotts (Barney Fife) who made the show funny and successful.

One of Barney’s reactions when he became frustrated about something he would stringently say, “We have got to Nip it in the bud! Nip it.”

Barney was referring to everything from Thelma Lou’s dating behavior, to people speeding, to Otis’s drinking. If you have never seen it, here is a link to one of his montages, youtube.com/watch?v=OSyueBoC9mE

Don Daake, MBA, Ph.D., is a professor Emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University, specializing in strategic planning and marketing research. He holds a B.S. from Kansas State University, an MBA from the University of Iowa, and a Ph.D. in Strategy from Florida State University.

