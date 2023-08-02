edpiatt3
Buy Now

Piatt

The one constant in the universe is change. Intrinsically, the one constant in leadership is conflict, failures and disruptive employees who often seek their agenda over the organization’s. While it is easy to castigate these indefatigable and toxic behaviors, there can also be a correlation to failed leadership policies. They often go hand in hand when leaders prefer to let conflict escalate than intercede and mitigate the ensuing damage that will spiral and deteriorate the organizational culture.

Unexpected challenges coupled with conflict, strife, unhappiness and poor performance often exacerbate the entire team and the leader. Stress supervenes, and everyone’s emotions are strained, and the blame game begins. Instead, emotionally intelligent leaders take pause, reflect on the prevailing issue, and then come to some concerted effort to address the emotions of their team, present viable alternatives, and specific direction to handle the challenge or conflict. Therefore, understanding why leadership fails encourages the emerging leader to be proactive about using the best leadership strategies for your team.

Touting these leadership challenges as described above, an interesting article titled “11 Causes for Leadership Failure (and How To Fix Them)” as presented in the Indeed Editorial Team (indeed.com) provides some compelling advice on how to deal with leadership failures and how to fix them. I will highlight this article’s salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

Recommended for you