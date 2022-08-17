edpiatt3

Piatt

Organizational chaos ensues when ineffectual leaders whose requisite leadership style is based on narcissistic tendencies and ego-centered policies are self-centered and only prescribe their success over their team’s and the organization they serve. The structural integrity of any organization is based on leadership that advances the team to the next tier of excellence.

However, a precipitous decline stems from a lack of social awareness of the organizational needs and the leader’s role in leadership failure. Grappling with the fact of leadership failure often centers on the leader’s inability to provide high-level communications, lack of experience to lead their team and conflict with other organizational leaders. Neglecting these essential leadership skills often undermines the leader’s authority to enhance and move their team forward, which results in chaos, mistrust, and a culture of despair and destruction.

A confluence of factors leads to the inevitable leadership failure in every organization. The effectiveness of any leader is based not on their failures but on their ability to transcend these failures and use them as crucible learning moments for their team. As Len Schlesinger opined, “Failure doesn’t mean the game is over; it means try again with experience.”

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational-economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

