edpiatt3
Francis Bacon, lord chancellor of England (1618-21), once opined, “Imagination was given to man to compensate for what he is not; a sense of humor to console him for what he is.”

The obverse side of this amusing coin was verbalized by one of my favorite comedic genius, Groucho Marx, “Humor is reason gone mad.”

However, as leaders, we are often exacerbated and experience visceral pain with mediocrity and organizational chaos. The true elixir is humor and, at times, is the best form of medicine. All too often we take life and work too seriously and travail the path of somber solitude rather than a joyous laugh at what life often inexplicably throws at us at the most inopportune times.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture, and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

