“The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings; the inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.” — Winston Churchill
In recent years, we have had a disturbing number of people, particularly the younger generation, that seem to be favorable toward socialism. Based on what they believe about their self-perceived compassion, caring and fairness, they have drifted toward this view. But in my opinion, they are terribly misinformed. During the next several months, I plan to write numerous articles about free enterprise capitalism and how it benefits those of us who live right here in Kankakee and surrounding counties. It won’t be just one-sided … that all is perfect with capitalism. Instead, it will remind us it is still the best system economic system ever created by humankind. I also will offer legitimate critiques on how it must be regulated and controlled at times.
One thing about socialism is it works every time it is tried. It “works” in the sense it has unintended consequences, results in an increase in unemployment, misery and hurts the lower and middle classes the most. And in extreme cases such as Venezuela, Cuba, China and Russia, it invariably leads to totalitarian rule. Why? Because an elite of super-smart people (in their own eyes) become angry when the masses no longer appreciate what these smart people are doing for them. If you have never read George Orwell’s book “Animal Farm,” which was written in 1945, before you consider voting for vowed socialists, do so. It is one of the five most influential books I’ve ever read. As the publication The Guardian says, “Still outlawed by regimes around the world, ‘Animal Farm’ has always been political dynamite.”
I could go on for pages about the dangers of socialism that promise free everything, but let me repeat perhaps one of the best diagnoses ever by Margaret Thatcher: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” European “Social Democracies” often are touted as providing many free benefits such as free or low-cost healthcare. But the tax rates are astronomically high on middle and higher incomes, as much as 46 percent marginal rates in France, and more than 40 percent in Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Austria and Italy. And their economic growth rates are pathetically low or negative. Pre-coronavirus, when the U.S. unemployment rate was less than 4 percent, in European countries on average, it was 7.4 percent. But in France it was 8.2 percent, 9.8 percent in Italy, 13.7 percent in Spain and 16.5 percent in Greece. The relative amount of government intervention will vary by nation.
In any economic system, we must have a code of laws that ensures fairness and a level playing field. The United States traditionally has done best when there is some government involvement but not overly so. Even in the best cases, socialism far under-performs capitalism and can lead to cruel restrictions and some bureaucrat making decisions for you.
As necessary as the stimulus programs have been to avoid financial chaos during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sooner we can return to regular free enterprise, the better. Essentially the trillions of dollars printed is yet another sad legacy we are leaving for our children and grandchildren.
I want to feature just two of the characteristics of capitalism that are important to us, whether we are currently working, running a business, are retired or are students who will be going into the workforce.
Let me start with a few disclaimers about uncontrolled, unbridled, “greed-is-good” ideas of capitalism. We are not talking about that. But rather a system in which government, the private sector, employees (whether unionized or not) cooperate to the degree necessary but do not get in the way for fair, free exchanges.
The first characteristic of capitalism — choice — gives millions of Americans an economic vote every day. Don’t like one company? Well, there are always alternatives. On the other hand, with most government-controlled enterprises, you have no real option, such as the DMV (unless you are willing to pay an extra fee). Even the Post Office (a quasi-government agency) has vastly improved since the rapid growth of FedEx, UPS and Amazon. Choice, innovation and the ability to “mind your own business” without big brother or Big Governor monitoring and restricting your constitutional freedoms are invaluable.
Secondly, Milton Friedman in “Capitalism and Freedom” (1962) makes a compelling case of how economic and political freedom go together. Friedman, a University of Chicago Professor and Noble Laureate, wrote this definitive work decades ago. Amazon, in its description of the 40th Edition, writes, “How can we benefit from the promise of government while avoiding the threat it poses to individual freedom? In this classic book, Milton Friedman provides the definitive statement of his immensely influential economic philosophy — one in which competitive capitalism serves as both a device for achieving economic freedom and a necessary condition for political freedom. The result is an accessible text that has sold well over half a million copies in English, has been translated into 18 languages, and shows every sign of becoming more and more influential as time goes on.”
In some ways, this column presents a somewhat ominous tone. We are going into an election in November 2020. Those of us who lived through the Cold War, cannot fathom a push for socialism as a viable solution for a Utopian future. I ask each of you to think and read and particularly pay attention to history.
On a final distressing note, an Illinois state representative recently passed out a news release to politicians and educators that asked the Illinois Board of Education and school districts to “immediately remove history curriculum and books that ‘unfairly communicate’ history ‘until a suitable alternative is developed.’”
I refer you to another of Orwell’s books, “1984,” to see how insidious this is. Whether you are Republican, Democrat or Independent, if this does not alarm you, please WAKE UP and pay attention.
