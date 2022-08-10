Editor’s note: This is a 2022 update of a column originally published by Dr. Daake in August of 2016.

There is an old adage: “Don’t sweat the small stuff.” The other side of that coin is that in the year 2022, it is often the most minor life details that are life-changing. Sometimes resulting in good fortune and in others cases disaster.

We must distinguish between things we should not care about, like those little irritations in life, versus essential things such as human relationships. This column will focus on the stark reality that none of us knows so much that we don’t need to continue to learn.

Dr. Don Daake, MBA, Ph.D., is Professor Emeritus at Olivet. He holds an MBA from the University of Iowa and a Ph.D. from Florida State University.

