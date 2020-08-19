As children, we were always admonished to be seen and not heard. However, as dismissive as this was then, it remains somewhat relevant today within this tumultuous political morass of the national media’s propaganda campaign: hurt feelings, vitriolic hatred for our democracy, country, God, our national flag. A litany of excuses encourage the violent suppression of the rights of others who do not believe in these groups’ beliefs with their destructive causes of rioting and looting to make a point that their self-given greed/rights supersede everyone else’s to the detriment of a just and lawful society.
Looming over this struggle is the basic tenet of listening to other voices, which sometimes do not reflect our expectations or ideologies. As such, two of my favorite quotes can be succinctly summed up by an unknown author who stated, “The most useful asset of a person is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, with ears open to listen, and hands willing to help.” The second quote, as articulated by Dean Jackson, “Listening is an art that requires attention over talent, spirit over ego, others over self.” As a civil society we need to engage in active listening and understanding the plight of others who feel their voices have been stifled, and come up with a strategic plan to move this country forward with peace and love, and not chaos and destruction.
A mélange of theories abounds in communication theory regarding listening. First, let us review the five stages of listening: Receiving (The recipient can physically hear or receive in writing the intended message.) Understanding (The recipient not only gets the message; they can understand the inherent meaning of the message.) Remembering (The recipient can recall or recollect the message.) Evaluating (The recipient can assess and gauge the meaning of the message.) Feedback (The recipient can respond and provide comments regarding the intended message and ask for clarification, or further advice and direction.)
Perhaps, what is more impactful, is the ability to discern and deeply understand what the communicator intends in their messaging to you. As such, there are several communication strategies to either enhance or detract from the intended messaging. These listening strategies include active listening, which is the ability to focus entirely on a speaker, understand their message, comprehend the information, and respond thoughtfully. Passive listening, which is the act of just hearing a speaker without retaining their message. Dismissive listening focuses on presenting the message of “I want to fix you” or “I want to fix your problem,” while the empathetic listener focuses on being able to determine what a conversational partner wants or needs. And finally, the most destructive is the disruptive listener who attends only minimally, and butting in persistently to insert views or expressing needs while neglecting the wants or needs of the communicator.
Despite our better instincts to becoming a better listener, we sometimes engage in gaffes or miscommunications. A compelling article titled, “If you use these 5 phrases, you aren’t as empathetic as you think,” by Una Dabiero offers some persuasive strategies to engage in and become a better communicator. I will highlight these five strategies and then provide my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
1. “Aww! Don’t be upset!” (Trying to reduce the disappointment of someone’s experiences or mishaps can cause more damage to their psyche. Instead of countering by telling them not to experience their feelings is dismissive at best. Instead say I am listening and confirming your needs by validating your feelings.)
2. “What if you try this?” (Again, rather a dismissive comment. Instead say “what can I do to help you, or how can I show up for you moving forward? Unsolicited advice often negates the empathetic response you are aiming for and often makes the listener more apprehensive, frustrated, and not heard.)
3. “Oh! You should read/listen to this…” (Often a deflective communication strategy and, again, dismissive at best. Using empathetic phrasing such as “I want to help” and “what can I do to help you through this issue,” engages the listener to know you care, and, more importantly, understand their inherent needs.)
4. “I totally get it. One time…” (You may not get it, and often the listener feels diminished and not understood. Instead, express statements such as “it sounds like you are saying,” or “is this accurate?” These clarifying statements allow you to gain a deeper understanding of the other person’s issues and needs. Finally, it centers on their needs and not your biased interpretations, and, thus, moves the conversation in the direction the recipient would like it to go.)
5. “You’ll be fine!” (One of the most dismissive statements you can make to someone. You do not know if this will be fine, and often kills your credibility as a listener. Instead use phrases such as “how do you think this will impact you? Is this accurate?” or “how can I show up for you?” These statements allow the listener to reflect on the impact of the situation, and, not just your dismissive comments that everything will be fine.)
In the final analysis, become an active and empathetic listener. Communication is more of an art than a science. As such, communication centers on what you need from the other person. Active listening allows you to understand, and, thereby, express your needs as well as the communicators. Empathetic listening shows the other person you can not only understand their needs, but feel them as well. We would be wise to become active and empathetic listeners and reduce the conflict of misunderstandings between parties. In the immortal words of Winston Churchill, “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is what it also takes to sit down and listen.”
