By now you may have noticed that our country is in crisis. The inextricable COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our financial markets (trillions of dollars lost to investors), social and emotional anxiety has decimated grocery stores to the point of hoarding, and the governor of Illinois has closed taverns and restaurants, as well as hosting events to prevent the spread of this wicked virus, which has the potential to kill thousands of our senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems.
As a result, we are on the verge of being asked to self-quarantine for the rest of the month and possibly, on the verge of martial law being declared if people continue to ignore proper hygiene and neglect to practice social distancing. For those who like more government interference (socialism) you are getting a small taste of what the government can do to disrupt your lives in the name of being in control of what you can buy, or more importantly, have access to health care, and telling you what you can or cannot do?
While I applaud the efforts of self-quarantine, we are faced with a unique leadership crisis. Being dependent on other countries (who have no love for the United States) and having to rely on their financial incentives to supply our drug manufacturers with much-needed ingredients for our medicine, and a supply chain for thousands of goods from China, which can be stopped at their whim, possess a unique leadership dilemma.
However, I will not debate the above issues, as it only presents a leadership concern on how to deal with change strategies during a crisis in the global economy, as well as in the individual organization. As I previously discussed in recent articles, it is incumbent to scan the environment at the global, national and local level, as well as looking at relevant stakeholders to determine the efficacy and efficiency of your organization.
Have you prepared for these types of environmental issues and can you sustain in the interim the disruption of your supply chain? If not, the time is now to prepare and deal with these contingencies as it might not be resolved within this calendar year.
Given that, I came across a well-written article in the Management Training Institute website titled, “5 Leadership Skills to Best Manage a Crisis.” I will highlight their salient points and then add my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain. These points center within the domain of Emotional Intelligence and present a good primer to implement in your crisis leadership practice.
1. Communication: (In times of crisis it is critical to have open and honest communication of what is occurring. Leaders need to remain calm and communicate concisely and in a timely fashion. Remove the hysterics and histrionics of the situation and present the facts with a clear vision of what the next steps are, as well as what is expected from your direct reports.)
2. Adaptability: (Most leaders are good at managing the daily activities of the organization. What happens when the unexpected occurs? Great leaders adapt to the situation by assessing the situation and then seeking multiple views and perspectives on the problem.This centers on a holistic problem-solving approach with significant involvement from all relevant stakeholders affected.)
3. Self-control: (Though leaders engage and manage their emotions even in times of severe crises. These leaders do not engage or fall victim to panic, rather, they exert self-control and manage the situation, and, therefore, do not let the situation manage them. This result allows leaders to be equipped to make rational decisions, communicate facts clearly, and working effectively to solve the problems based on facts and not emotions)
4. Relationship management: (Crisis leaders understand relationships. These leaders understand the difference between being assertive and friendly. They are inspirational leaders who exude confidence from their direct reports and excel at fostering and promoting teamwork through moving people in the right direction of the organization’s mission and purpose.)
5. Creativity: (Great leaders can think outside of the box, and more importantly, think outside the room where the box is located. These leaders encourage divergent thinking and engage multiple perspectives in their decision-making processes. Finally, these leaders encourage active participation in decision-making and finding unique and creative solutions to seemingly unsolvable problems at the time.)
In the final analysis, Andy Gilman said, “The secret of crisis management is not good vs. bad, it’s preventing the bad from getting worse.”
We would be wise to heed these words and use the template above to deal with any given crisis. In the words of the former mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, “Never allow a good crisis to go to waste when it’s an opportunity to do things that you never had considered, or that you didn’t think were possible.”
Therefore, crises in the workplace can emerge in many different forms and often strike without warning. Therefore, it takes a manager who is well-composed and can think quickly on their feet to foster teamwork, collaboration, innovation, imagination, inspiration and resourcefulness to bring about creative solutions to these sticky and often wicked problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!