”Small talk may seem trivial, but it’s a natural way for people to connect. It may seem like a waste of time. But it serves a vital role in our social interactions. Big relationships are built on small talk.” — Lindy Pleger
Small talk is often slammed with disdain, cursed, avoided, laughed at and for many people, “Who want to get right to the point” is a waste of time. Yet other people find it a good thing and essential to success in relationships.
Extroverts love to small talk, and many introverts will sometimes evade going to events to avoid it. Small talk, or put another way, is that getting to know one another is critical in international business and relationships.
A few years ago, many Americans simply did not understand its importance in Asian cultures. For example, deals were ruined or never got off the ground because American men and women did not understand cultural differences and plunged right into top serious negotiations. Fortunately, American higher education, especially business schools, have begun to recognize this.
If your company does any international business or even if you just travel internationally, there is a great free tool you can use to get an overview of the six vital cultural dimensions, and it is really insightful. When teaching global marketing, I found it invaluable for students, hofstede-insights.com/fi/product/compare-countries/
Small talk with friends, those we are meeting for the first time, and even family members is important. On the other hand, endless babble that lasts too long without substance or, in any way is vulgar, degrading, and putting down others is never appropriate.
The art, and yes, even the science of small talk, is a skill that can be developed. Frankly, you may be limiting your career or the number of friends you have without it.
Working out win-win deals or persuading others of your viewpoints can pay big dividends. It can be learned and developed by anyone. Think of each day as a chance to experiment in a real-world laboratory. The tips below from Ms. Pleger and Leil Lowndes give you the right attitude and specific fun ways to do this.
With the advent of so much communication via the Internet, social media, Twitter, e-mail, and Zoom during the last two years, face-to-face contact has been dramatically reduced, and we might have become a bit rusty.
And frankly, across the past 5-10 years, I have found the ability of many Millennials and now Generation Zers to lack these essential skills to communicate face to face with others.
Pleger, in her article on small talk cities nine crucial rules of engagement. They are:
1) Aim to make the other person feel at ease; 2) Listen carefully; 3) Stick to safe topics; 4) Let the other person speak first; 5) Ask meaningful questions; 6) Show genuine interest; 7) Be enthusiastic; 8) Reveal something slightly personal about yourself; 9) Stay off your phone. I highly recommend you read her free article at: medium.com/swlh/the-importance-of-small-talk-and-how-to-perfect-it-5685fb611083
In summary, she says: “Small talk may seem trivial, but it’s a natural way for people to connect. It may seem like a waste of time. But it serves a vital role in our social interactions. Big relationships are built on small talk.”
Sometimes we go into a situation and feel like we are the only ones uncomfortable and afraid others might reject our overtures. But in many situations, more than half the room feels that way. You have to get up your courage and plunge in.
Will you be rebuffed by certain self-important people? Sure, but they are not worth wasting your time on. Although a caution here. Read the situation carefully. They may not be rejecting you at all. They, too, may feel uncomfortable with small talk, so the more expert you can become in learning this art, the more likely you’ll make the connection.
Because of the profession and jobs I’ve had, I can tell you that many genuinely important people are the most gracious, considerate and friendly. That is one of the reasons they have become prominent. But often, these people are so busy and in demand that you need to adjust the time you speak to them based on reading their body language.
Beyond Pleger’s advice, most of the need to build confidence and the skills to be great small talkers that then transition into substantive conversations. I highly recommend Leil Lowndes’s book “How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships.”
You can buy copies online for about $10. She is fun to read. Written with a sense of humor with real examples. Also, there is a clever eight-minute video on her first 31 at youtube.com/watch?v=R3UODz5O8zo
The only criticism I have is that some of these can be perceived as a bit manipulative. So you can judge which ones fit your style and your principled goals of connecting with others.
These are standalone suggestions, so you can pick and choose the one or few you want to start with. Here are but five of the 92 suggestions I like: 1) How to make your smile magically different; 2) How to make someone feel like an old friend at once; 3) How to know what to say after you say hi; 4) How to avoid sounding like a jerk; 5) How to win their hearts by being an undercover complimenter.
Small talk opens the gates to valuable conversations. Ralph Waldo Emerson reminds us, “The best of life is conversation, and the greatest success is confidence, or perfect understanding between sincere people.”