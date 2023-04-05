Editor’s note: This is part one in a two-part series. While this first article paints a realistic picture, it is also a bit dismal. (Economics is sometimes defined as the “dismal science.”) In part two, I will suggest several strategies both individuals and businesses can take to lessen the impact inflation has on you now and in the future.

In most national polls, a majority of people consider inflation the No. 1 issue facing them. I will first provide some fundamental background explanations of the problem. After enjoying relatively low inflation rates for almost 20 years, the development has shocked most businesses and individuals.

While the rate of increase of inflation is slowing, inflation is still a huge problem. Some of you, like myself, are old enough to remember the Nixon and Ford era when inflation rose its ugly head.

Don Daake, B.S., MBA, Ph.D., holds degrees from Kansas State University, the University of Iowa, and Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu.

