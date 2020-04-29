“When you go back to work or start looking for a job, I can guarantee you the first question your employer is going to ask you is, what did you learn during the shutdown?” (From Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and panelist on “Shark Tank”).
Many of you will remember as kids or even adults, the joy of a snow day now and then. It was a break in studying or work. Having grown up on a farm in Northern Iowa, right on US Route 18, it took a major snowstorm to close things down. As I and my two older brothers were cheering on the blizzard, to put it mildly, it got my Dad’s goat. He knew what a way major blizzard met in terms of him getting to work.
On some of these occasions, though, we got our just due when he handed us the scoop shovels. Sometimes the drifts were so high we had to cut them out like igloo blocks. Anyway, after the first 2-3 days at home, it got old. Mr. Green Jeans, Captain Kangaroo, and reruns of Lucy started to get dull, and my goodness, there were these terrible soap operas like “As the World (or your stomach) Turns.”
But growing up on a farm and having a large garage and barn with unimaginable tools provided us with adventure time rather than just “vegging”out on TV.
With the current stay-at-home order, a lot of us have extra time on our hands. Many parents are struggling with online education. But they also are finding their children can complete their assignments in 3-4 hours on many days. Adults who are still working, but at home, are finding they are at a loss to fill their days. On the other hand, many families have had a lot more quality time together and are reconnecting.
Still, if most people are honest, we’ll have to admit we gravitate to extra TV watching (maybe even binge-watching) or video games. As it turns out, the game companies have hit a bonanza in the last few weeks.
This past week, Charles Payne the host of “Making Money” on Fox Business held a live call-in town hall meeting with the legendary Mark Cuban. It was non-political and focused on personal and small business economics related to the Covid-19 crisis. Both Charles, who grew up in the projects, and Mark Cuban, who was already a young entrepreneur at age 12, had some great advice. They pushed the idea that now is one of the best times to think about changing your career, starting your dream business, and improving yourself. Because these two men are mostly self-made, I pay attention to what they have to say.
Of all the topics they covered, it was Cuban’s comments about using this time to improve your future prospects that rang my bell. As seen in his comment above, both present and prospective employers are going to want to know that you did. Did you more than binge out on Netflix, gaming, or even spending most of your time relaxing and doing nothing.
Whether we are young or old, working or retired, currently employed or unemployed, this gap time can allow us to increase our knowledge and skills, finish projects, and read some new books. I’m not in any way against relaxing and watching TV, but let me suggest a few excellent shows that are really worth watching from an educational perspective. A vast majority of Americans are Amazon Prime members. Although I have been a member for several years, it was only about six months ago that I started using the free member video option on my TV. It seems that in the past few weeks, Amazon has dramatically expanded worthwhile educational options.
For grandparents and parents, I highly recommend you and your children take a look at some of these programs. “Inventions that Shook the World” is a 10-part series that explains decade by decade what was invented. It is a real eye-opener and shows the revolutions from radios, automobiles, television, airplanes and hundreds of other inventions that got us here today.
Another striking series, “America in Color” goes back decades and makes events and persons much more real. I’ve always enjoyed history, but seeing these in color gave me a whole new perspective. There is also a fantastic documentary on a complete overhaul of a Boeing 777. Understanding the complexity of an airplane may result in you being much more relaxed when you fly in the future, or maybe it will scare you to death. These are numerous educationalnprograms on Prime, including numerous biographies, historical accounts, science programs and so forth.
If you haven’t fully explored them, take a few minutes this week to do so.
Finally and maybe the most essential source is a company that specializes in offering over15,000 self-paced courses. The company’s web address Lynda.com. I have written about it before. It has hundreds of courses on software, programming, photography, web development skills, accounting, marketing, education and more for $29.99 per month. If you sign up for a year, the costs drop to $19.99a month. And best of all, the first trial month is free. This is not per course, but for unlimited courses.
What a gift you can give to your children, grandchildren or yourself. Rather than another movie or video game, this is a marvelous investment in their future or yours. The courses range from less than an hour up to several hours of video instruction by experts. Some of these courses, if taken at a college, could cost hundreds of dollars of tuition. In a seminar, it could be $200-$300 or more. What is cool about it is at the end, you can print out a certificate of completion.
While these are not college credit courses, in the job environment, employers care far less about college credit than they do practical hands-on skills. Imagine going back to work or starting a new job, and you are asked the Cuban question, “What have you been doing with your time?” And suppose you could says, “I completed five courses updating my skills.”
After the Covid-19 crisis passes, I think hundreds of spouses might be looking for a job to supplement the family income. This might be your ticket back into the job market. As difficult of a time this is, invest in yourself, your family and your employees.
