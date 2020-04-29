Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Periods of rain. High around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.