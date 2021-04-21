Editor’s note: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” This time we will do a two part article and finish the discussion on the 28th. If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column, please email either of them directly. Dr. Piatt and Daake are writing this article jointly this week to highlight two exceptional individuals in Kankakee County.
As business professors, we are amazed at that lack of civility and entitlement in which some salespeople operate. Salespeople are the face of any organization, and at times, it appears we, as customers, are bothering them by asking for clarification or how a product works. Given we live in a fast-paced disposable society, the one germane factor is that the customer is never disposable and, if, indeed, treated unfairly, will take their business elsewhere or even online.
Given the transient occurrences of excellent customer service, we would like to highlight two stellar individuals in our community who offered not only exceptional customer service but left us reignited with the hope that there are extraordinary sales practitioners right here in Kankakee County who excel in their craft.
Scenario 1: Recently I was searching for a new phone. As a customer of T-Mobile, I went to the corporate store on Route 50 and spoke to one of the salespeople Eric Conway. I wanted to update my old phone, and Eric took the time to ask what I needed and then offered me several opportunities to make the correct decision based on my needs and future use of the new 5G phones.
He made me feel comfortable and listened to what my requirements were for the updated phone. What impressed me the most was I had over one thousand contacts in my old phone and wanted to ensure that those contacts and my substantial apps moved over to the new phone. He eased my mind when he said, “You will not leave this store until you are completely satisfied, and you feel comfortable working your new phone.”
An outstanding young man who understood the concepts of customer service at the highest level.
Scenario 2: Recently, I went with a friend of mine to David Bruce Toyota to trade in her van and purchase a Toyota Camry. The salesperson was congenial and knowledgeable, Tony Malzone, who took the time and explained all of the possibilities and helped my friend navigate the trade-in options. My friend wanted to come back the next day and test-drive two different Camrys before making her final decision, and due to an inadvertent mix-up, the cars were not available to test-drive on that day due to a miscommunication with the sales staff.
Of course, my friend was disappointed and was going to walk away from the deal altogether. The general manager, Dan Ballard, stepped in, and said he did not want to lose the sale and offered my friend an exceptional deal in which she ultimately took. I asked Dan why he went to the extremes to assist my friend, and he replied, “I always want the customer to be satisfied, and I want to earn your business. In return, you will be lifelong customers who will refer other friends and family here as you were treated right.”
Thank you, Dan and Tony, for going beyond the “proverbial extra mile” in earning business through ethics, trust and valuing the needs of your customers.
Next, Dr. Daake will offer some additional insights on Eric’s exceptional customer service since he too had the pleasure of working with Eric.
I recently needed a new cellphone since my Samsung Galaxy S5 was well over five years old and had too little memory and storage. Through my own independent research, I determined I wanted a Samsung A71 5G. From start to finish, the process was smooth, efficient, and Eric took good care of me. Eric gave us three qualities he believes are essential to his success.
1. Your attitudes are contagious, so be positive at all times. My wife had been in the store a few months earlier to get help with her existing phone. She told me about the young professional who had helped her and how impressed she was with his assistance, knowledge and attitude.
Right away, when I entered the store, I knew immediately who she was referring to. Eric had a sense of enthusiasm and a positive, helpful attitude. If I were sending someone to get a new phone or get service at T-Mobile, Eric would be the one I would recommend.
2. Know your products in and out and show your customers you are not only knowledgeable but care about their needs. As in the case of my wife, because of his in-depth knowledge, Eric solved her problem immediately that had stumped us.
When I went in to buy my phone, he did not try and sell another phone but answered questions about the pros and cons of the A71. I decided to stay with my choice. At that point, he was quickly able to transfer my data and programs without a hitch.
Since these phones are so powerful and relatively easy to use, we can mistakenly assume they must be relatively simple. Not so. Eric told Ed and me that to be a great salesperson and service provider; they constantly do training and updating. His ability to work through it quickly while at the same time explaining what he was doing was exceptional.
3. Third, he told us, if you are going to do something, do it right by giving the customer the complete customer experience that earns their business. Sometimes this involves minor details. Because of how busy T-Mobile has been, Eric suggested a time for me to come in so he could properly set up my new phone.
About 40 minutes before the appointment time, he called me and asked if it could be a half-hour later so I would not have to unnecessarily wait. This was incredibly thoughtful and going beyond the ordinary.
The Toyota and T-Mobile examples demonstrate these companies’ success is because they realize, in a competitive environment, that you have to earn the business and never take it for granted. As author Brian Tracy reminds us, “Successful people are always looking for opportunities to help others. Unsuccessful people are always asking, ‘What’s in it for me?‘”
Tony and Eric displayed the habits of success. And hats off to Dan, who as a manager, supported both his people and the customer.